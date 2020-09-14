Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 1
MatthewMcGavic
The 2020 NFL season is now officially underway, and several former Louisville Cardinals are spread across the league ready to help contribute to their team. As of the league's opening weekend, thirteen Cards are on active or reserve NFL rosters, with an additional four signed to practice squads.
Here are how all twelve fared in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Cornerback - Green Bay Packers
Alexander started in a 43-34 win at the Minnesota Vikings and had 5 tackles (4 solo), one sack, one quarterback hit, one interception and one pass defense.
Note: The solo sack resulted in a safety for the first points in his career.
Mekhi Becton
Offensive Tackle - New York Jets
Becton started in a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Note: Becton made his NFL debut after being drafted by the Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He also logged one tackle.
Teddy Bridgewater
Quarterback - Carolina Panthers
Bridgewater started in a 34-30 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was 22-34 passing for 270 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 4 times for 26 yards.
Note: This was Bridgewater's first start for the Panthers, and 35th overall (44 appearances).
Geron Christian
Offensive Tackle - Washington Football Team
Christian started in a 27-17 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Note: Christian also logged his first career fumble recovery. This was the third start of his career, all with Washington.
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Linebacker - Washington Football Team
Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 27-17 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.
Brandon Dunn
Nose Tackle - Houston Texans
Dunn started in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and logged two tackles (one solo).
Note: This was the 25th start of his career (all with Houston) and his 64th appearance. He also spent 2014 and part of the 2015 season with the Chicago Bears.
Jonathan Greenard
Outside Linebacker - Houston Texas
Greenard was inactive in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Note: Greenard was drafted by the Texans with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He Spent the first three years of his collegiate career with Louisville before transferring to Florida.
Lamar Jackson
Quarterback - Baltimore Ravens
Jackson started in a 38-6 win vs. the Cleveland Browns and was 20-25 passing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 7 times for 45 yards.
Note: He carried a passer rating of 152.1, just shy of a perfect rating of 158.3.
John Miller
Offensive Guard - Carolina Panthers
Miller started in a 34-30 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Note: This was the 61st start of Miller's career and first with the Panthers. He spent the first four years of his career in with the Buffalo Bills (47 starts) and last season with the Cincinnati Bengals (13 starts).
DeVante Parker
Wide Receiver - Miami Dolphins
Parker started in a 21-11 loss at the New England Patriots and had 4 receptions on 4 targets for 47 yards.
Note: He left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Status for next week vs. the Buffalo Bills is TBD.
Senorise Perry
Running Back - Tennessee Titans
Perry and the Titans play Monday night against the Denver Broncos at 10:20 p.m. EST on ESPN
Note: Perry was signed by the Titans over the offseason, released during fall camp, and re-signed just before the 53-man roster cut deadline.
Sheldon Rankins
Defensive Tackle - New Orleans Saints
Rankins subbed in a 34-23 win vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had two quarterback hits.
Note: Rankins has been with the Saints since being drafted in 2015, but has not started since the 2018 season.
Trevon Young
Defensive End - Cleveland Browns
Young was inactive in a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.
