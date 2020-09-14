Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 1

The 2020 NFL season is now officially underway, and several former Louisville Cardinals are spread across the league ready to help contribute to their team. As of the league's opening weekend, thirteen Cards are on active or reserve NFL rosters, with an additional four signed to practice squads.

Here are how all twelve fared in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Cornerback - Green Bay Packers

Alexander started in a 43-34 win at the Minnesota Vikings and had 5 tackles (4 solo), one sack, one quarterback hit, one interception and one pass defense.

Note: The solo sack resulted in a safety for the first points in his career.

Mekhi Becton

Offensive Tackle - New York Jets

Becton started in a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

Note: Becton made his NFL debut after being drafted by the Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He also logged one tackle.

Teddy Bridgewater

Quarterback - Carolina Panthers

Bridgewater started in a 34-30 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was 22-34 passing for 270 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 4 times for 26 yards.

Note: This was Bridgewater's first start for the Panthers, and 35th overall (44 appearances).

Geron Christian

Offensive Tackle - Washington Football Team

Christian started in a 27-17 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Note: Christian also logged his first career fumble recovery. This was the third start of his career, all with Washington.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Linebacker - Washington Football Team

Harvey-Clemons was inactive in a 27-17 win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Nose Tackle - Houston Texans

Dunn started in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and logged two tackles (one solo).

Note: This was the 25th start of his career (all with Houston) and his 64th appearance. He also spent 2014 and part of the 2015 season with the Chicago Bears.

Jonathan Greenard

Outside Linebacker - Houston Texas

Greenard was inactive in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Note: Greenard was drafted by the Texans with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He Spent the first three years of his collegiate career with Louisville before transferring to Florida.

Lamar Jackson

Quarterback - Baltimore Ravens

Jackson started in a 38-6 win vs. the Cleveland Browns and was 20-25 passing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 7 times for 45 yards.

Note: He carried a passer rating of 152.1, just shy of a perfect rating of 158.3.

John Miller

Offensive Guard - Carolina Panthers

Miller started in a 34-30 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Note: This was the 61st start of Miller's career and first with the Panthers. He spent the first four years of his career in with the Buffalo Bills (47 starts) and last season with the Cincinnati Bengals (13 starts).

DeVante Parker

Wide Receiver - Miami Dolphins

Parker started in a 21-11 loss at the New England Patriots and had 4 receptions on 4 targets for 47 yards.

Note: He left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Status for next week vs. the Buffalo Bills is TBD.

Senorise Perry

Running Back - Tennessee Titans

Perry and the Titans play Monday night against the Denver Broncos at 10:20 p.m. EST on ESPN

Note: Perry was signed by the Titans over the offseason, released during fall camp, and re-signed just before the 53-man roster cut deadline.

Sheldon Rankins

Defensive Tackle - New Orleans Saints

Rankins subbed in a 34-23 win vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had two quarterback hits.

Note: Rankins has been with the Saints since being drafted in 2015, but has not started since the 2018 season.

Trevon Young

Defensive End - Cleveland Browns

Young was inactive in a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Note: Young is currently on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list.

