Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 16

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Christian Kirksey, Jaire Alexander, Jonnu Smith: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Sixteen of the National Football League's 2020 season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Up to this point of the season, seventeen Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 16: Alexander started in a 40-14 win vs. the Tennessee Titans and had two tackles (one solo) and three pass defenses.
Season: 46 tackles (37 solo), one interception, 12 pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 16: Becton started in a 23-16 win vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Season: 12 starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 16: On injured reserve/Bye Week.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 16: Bridgewater started in a 20-13 win at the Washington Football Team and was 19-28 passing for 197 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 6 carries for 7 yards and one lost fumble.
Season: 327-470 (69.6%) for 3,558 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 50 rushes for 272 yards, five touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 16: Free Agent
Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 16: Free Agent
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

Note: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 12.

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 16: On injured reserve.
Season: Three tackles (all solo).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 16: On injured reserve
Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 16: On reserve.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 16: On injured reserve.
Season: 25 tackles (12 solo), 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery.

Note: Dunn was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 15.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 16: Greenard subbed in a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and had 1 solo tackle.
Season: 10 tackles (five solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, one pass defense.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 16: Jackson started in a 27-13 win vs. the New York Giants and was 17-26 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 80 yards and lost one fumble.
Season: 227-358 (63.4%) for 2,802 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. 148 rushes for 908 yards, seven touchdowns and four lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 16: Miller started in a 20-13 win at the Washington Football team.
Season: 13 starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 16: Inactive.
Season: 56 receptions on 89 targets for 677 yards and four touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 16: Inactive.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, two special teams tackles (one solo).

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 16: Rankins subbed in a 52-33 win vs. the Minnesota Vikings and logged no stats.
Season: 19 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits, one pass defense.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 16: On injured reserve.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Up to this point, Young has been on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 season.

