Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League's 2020 regular season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals made significant impacts across the league. Heading into the playoffs, eighteen Cards made it to active or reserve NFL rosters during the regular season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 17: Alexander started in a 35-16 win at the Chicago Bears and had three tackles (two solo), one pass defense, and one forced fumble.
Season: 49 tackles (39 solo), one interception, 13 pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble and one safety.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 17: Becton started in a 28-14 loss at the New England Patriots.
Season: 13 starts, one substitution.
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 17: On injured reserve.
Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.
Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Week 17: Bridgewater started at QB in a 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints and was 13-23 passing for 176 yds and two interceptions. He also had three carries for seven yards
Season: 340-493 (69.0%) for 3,734 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 53 rushes for 279 yards, five touchdowns and three lost fumbles.
Jamon Brown
Position: Offensive Lineman
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 17: Free Agent
Season: One start.
Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.
Jon Brown
Position: Placekicker
Team: Free Agent
Years at UofL: 2014-15
Week 17: Free Agent
Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).
Note: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 12.
James Burgess
Position: Inside Linebacker
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 17: On injured reserve.
Season: Three tackles (all solo).
Geron Christian
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 17: On injured reserve
Season: Six starts.
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Position: Linebacker
Team: Washington Football Team
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Week 17: On reserve.
Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.
Brandon Dunn
Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 17: On injured reserve.
Season: 25 tackles (12 solo), 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery.
Note: Dunn was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 15.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 17: Greenard started in a 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans and had nine tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.
Season: 19 tackles (ten solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, three QB hits, one pass defense.
Note: It was his first start of his NFL career, and he became the 97th former Louisville player to start an NFL game.
Colin Holba
Position: Long Snapper
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Week 17: Snapped on five punts with none blocked, 2 made extra points in 2 attempts, and 3 made field goals in 3 attempts.
Season: Snapped on: five punts, two PATs, three field goals.
Note: Holba was signed by the 49ers prior to Week 17.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 17: Jackson started in a 38-3 win at the Cincinnati Bengals and was 10-18 passing for 113 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 11 times for 97 yards.
Season: 237-376 (63.0%) for 2,915 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 159 rushes for 1,005 yards, seven touchdowns and four lost fumbles.
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 17: Miller started in a 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Season: 14 starts.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 17: Parker started in a 56-26 loss at the Buffalo Bills and had 7 receptions on 14 targets for 116 yards.
Season: 63 receptions on 103 targets for 793 yards and four touchdowns.
Senorise Perry
Position: Running Back
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Week 17: Inactive.
Season: Two carries for nine yards, two special teams tackles (one solo).
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New Orleans Saints
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 17: Rankins subbed at defensive tackle in a 33-7 win at the Carolina Panthers and had one QB hit.
Season: 19 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass defense.
Trevon Young
Position: Defensive End
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Week 17: On injured reserve.
Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.
Note: Young was on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 regular season.
