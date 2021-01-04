Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 17

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in the final week of the 2020 NFL regular season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Football League's 2020 regular season is now completely in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals made significant impacts across the league. Heading into the playoffs, eighteen Cards made it to active or reserve NFL rosters during the regular season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 17: Alexander started in a 35-16 win at the Chicago Bears and had three tackles (two solo), one pass defense, and one forced fumble.

Season: 49 tackles (39 solo), one interception, 13 pass defenses, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble and one safety.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 17: Becton started in a 28-14 loss at the New England Patriots.

Season: 13 starts, one substitution.

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 17: On injured reserve.

Season: 10 carries for 53 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 18 yards and 1 touchdown.

Note: Bonnafon was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 17: Bridgewater started at QB in a 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints and was 13-23 passing for 176 yds and two interceptions. He also had three carries for seven yards

Season: 340-493 (69.0%) for 3,734 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 53 rushes for 279 yards, five touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

Jamon Brown

Position: Offensive Lineman

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 17: Free Agent

Season: One start.

Note: Released by Philadelphia Eagles prior to Week 7.

Jon Brown

Position: Placekicker

Team: Free Agent

Years at UofL: 2014-15

Week 17: Free Agent

Season: 1-1 PATs, 1-2 FG (long - 31).

Note: Released by Jacksonville Jaguars prior to Week 12.

James Burgess

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 17: On injured reserve.

Season: Three tackles (all solo).

Geron Christian

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 17: On injured reserve

Season: Six starts.

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Position: Linebacker

Team: Washington Football Team

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 17: On reserve.

Season: Harvey-Clemsons has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Harvey-Clemons chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and is currently on Washington's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 17: On injured reserve.

Season: 25 tackles (12 solo), 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery.

Note: Dunn was placed on season-ending injured reserve prior to Week 15.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 17: Greenard started in a 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans and had nine tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Season: 19 tackles (ten solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, three QB hits, one pass defense.

Note: It was his first start of his NFL career, and he became the 97th former Louisville player to start an NFL game.

Colin Holba

Position: Long Snapper

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Years at UofL: 2014-16

Week 17: Snapped on five punts with none blocked, 2 made extra points in 2 attempts, and 3 made field goals in 3 attempts.

Season: Snapped on: five punts, two PATs, three field goals.

Note: Holba was signed by the 49ers prior to Week 17.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 17: Jackson started in a 38-3 win at the Cincinnati Bengals and was 10-18 passing for 113 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 11 times for 97 yards.

Season: 237-376 (63.0%) for 2,915 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 159 rushes for 1,005 yards, seven touchdowns and four lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 17: Miller started in a 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Season: 14 starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 17: Parker started in a 56-26 loss at the Buffalo Bills and had 7 receptions on 14 targets for 116 yards.

Season: 63 receptions on 103 targets for 793 yards and four touchdowns.

Senorise Perry

Position: Running Back

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Week 17: Inactive.

Season: Two carries for nine yards, two special teams tackles (one solo).

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New Orleans Saints

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 17: Rankins subbed at defensive tackle in a 33-7 win at the Carolina Panthers and had one QB hit.

Season: 19 tackles (12 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass defense.

Trevon Young

Position: Defensive End

Team: Cleveland Browns

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Week 17: On injured reserve.

Season: Young has yet to see any action during the 2020 NFL Season.

Note: Young was on Cleveland's Reserve/Injured list for the entirety of the 2020 regular season.

