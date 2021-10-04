Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 4

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Four of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, as well as previous weeks:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)

Week 2 (vs. Lions): Started for four tackles (three solo).

Week 3 (at 49ers): Started for five tackles (four solo), one interception and three pass defenses.

Week 4 (vs. Steelers): Started for no stats.

Season (Four games, four starts): 13 tackles (nine solo), one interception, three pass defenses.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no offensive stats.

Week 2 (at Colts): Subbed for no offensive stats, one punt return for zero yards

Week 3 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for no offensive stats, two punt returns for nine yards.

Week 4 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for two punt returns for four yards

Season (Four games, no starts): No WR stats, five punt returns for 13 yards.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 1 (at Panthers): Started on offensive line, carted off field in 3Q with right knee injury - out 4-6 weeks.

Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Injured Reserve.

Week 3 (at Broncos): Injured Reserve.

Week 4 (vs. Titans): Injured Reserve

Season: One game, one start.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Week 2 (at Jaguars): Started for 26-34 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for one yard.

Week 3 (vs. Jets): Started for 19-25 passing for 235 yards, four rushes for 24 yards.

Week 4 (vs. Ravens): Started for 7-16 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown; one rush for two yards.

Season (Four games, four starts): 80-111 passing (72.1 percent) for 892 yards and five touchdowns; 12 rushes for 46 yards.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 2 (at Browns): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Did not play.

Week 4 (at Bills): Did not play.

Season: Two games, zero starts

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats.

Week 2 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 3 (at Giants): Subbed for one special teams tackle.

Week 4 (vs. Washington): Subbed for no stats.

Season (Four games, no starts): One tackle.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive

Week 2 (at Browns): Inactive

Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Started for four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, and 1 forced fumble.

Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for no stats.

Season (Two games, two starts): Four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, and 1 forced fumble.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Raiders): Started for 19-30 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown; 12 rushes for 86 yards and two lost fumbles.

Week 2 (vs. Chiefs): Started for 18-26 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; 16 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 3 (at Lions): Started for 16-31 passing for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception; seven rushes for 58 yards.

Week 4 (at Broncos): Started for 22-37 passing for 316 yards and one touchdown; seven rushes for 28 yards.

Season (Four games, four starts): 75-124 passing (60.5 percent) for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions; 42 rushes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and two lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19).

Week 2 (vs. Saints): Started at right guard.

Week 3 (at Texans): Started at right guard.

Week 4 (at Cowboys): Started at right guard.

Season: Three games, three starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards.

Week 2 (vs. Bills): Started for five receptions on nine targets for 42 yards

Week 3 (at Raiders): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 42 yards.

Week 4 (vs. Colts): Started for four receptions on nine targets for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Season (Four games, four starts): 17 receptions on 32 targets for 242 yards and one touchdown.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery.

Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Week 3 (at Broncos): Subbed for one QB hit.

Week 4 (vs. Titans): Subbed at for two tackles (one solo) and one QB hit.

Season (Four games, zero starts): Four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, three QB hits, fumble recovery.

