Cards in the NFL: 2024 Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 4 of the National Football League's 2024 season is in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. 16 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Week 1 (at Dolphins): Subbed for three solo tackles.
Week 2 (vs. Browns): Started for one tackle.
Week 3 (at Bills): Started for three tackles (two solo).
Week 4 (at Texans): Started for three tackles (two solo).
Season (Four games, three starts): 10 tackles (seven solo).
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Started for four solo tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.
Week 2 (vs. Colts): Started for two solo tackles and one pass defense.
Week 3 (at Titans): Started for five tackles (four solo), a pick-six and a pass defense.
Week 4 (vs. Vikings): Inactive (quad).
Season (Three games, three starts): 11 tackles (10 solo), two interceptions, one for a touchdown, and four pass defenses.
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (at Cardinals): Subbed for three receptions on four targets for 48 yards.
Week 3 (vs. 49ers): Started for four receptions on five targets for 93 yards; 0-1 passing.
Week 4 (at Bears): Started for four receptions on six targets for 82 yards.
Season (Four games, two starts): 11 receptions on 15 targets for 223 yards, 0-1 passing
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 1 (vs. Packers): Started at right guard
Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Started at right guard.
Week 3 (at Saints): Started at right guard.
Week 4 (at Buccaneers): Started at right guard.
Season: Four games, four starts.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Week 1 (at Bears): Subbed for two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
Week 2 (vs. Jets): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Week 3 (vs. Packers): Subbed for two solo tackles and a tackle for loss.
Week 4 (at Dolphins): Started for five tackles (four solo).
Season (Four games, one start): 11 tackles (10 solo) and two tackles for loss.
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1: Free agent. Signed by Rams after week one.
Weeks 2-4: Inactive (coach's decision).
Season: No stats.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo), one sack, one QB hit.
Week 2 (vs. Rams): Subbed for one solo tackle and one tackle for loss.
Week 3 (vs. Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Week 4 (vs. Commanders): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Four games, no starts): Four tackles (three solo), one sack, one for loss, one QB hit.
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (vs. Commanders): Started for no stats.
Week 2 (at Lions): Started for two tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss, and three QB hits.
Week 3 (vs. Broncos): Started for two tackles (one solo).
Week 4 (vs. Eagles): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.
Season (Four games, four starts): Six tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and three QB hits.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Week 2 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no stats.
Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for five tackles (two solo).
Week 4 (vs. Titans): Subbed for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defense.
Season (Four games, no starts): 10 tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defense.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Giants): Started for one QB hit.
Week 2 (vs. 49ers): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, and one QB hit.
Week 3 (vs. Texans): Started for four tackles (three solo), three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits.
Week 4 (at Packers): Started for five tackles (four solo) and a quarterback hit.
Season (Four games, four starts): 11 tackles (nine solo), four sacks, three tackles for loss, and six QB hits.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Jets): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (at Vikings): Subbed for one rush for no gain.
Week 3 (at Rams): Subbed for five carries for 19 yards
Week 4 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for one carry for no gain, one kickoff return for 23 yards and one lost fumble.
Season (Four games, no starts): Seven carries for 19 yards; one kickoff return for 23 yards and one lost fumble.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Chiefs): Started for 26-41 passing for 273 yards and one touchdown; 16 rushes for 122 yards and lost one fumble.
Week 2 (at Raiders): Started for 21-34 passing for 247 yards, one touchdown and one interception; five rushes for 45 yards.
Week 3 (at Cowboys): Started for 12-15 passing for 182 yds and one touchdown; 14 rushes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for 13-18 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns; 6 rushes for 54 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble.
Season (Four games, four starts): 72-108 passing for 858 yards, five touchdowns and one interception; 41 rushes for 308 yards, two touchdowns and two lost fumbles.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (vs. Patriots): Started for three tackles (one solo).
Week 2 (at Chiefs): Started for four tackles (one solo).
Weeks 3-4: Inactive (hamstring).
Season (Two games, two starts): Seven tackles (two solo).
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Cowboys): Active but did not play.
Weeks 2-4: Inactive (coach's decision).
Season (No games, no starts): No stats.
Jordan Travis
Position: Quarterback
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2018
Weeks 1-4: Injured reserve (ankle).
Season (No games, no starts): No stats.
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Los Angeles Rams/Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Week 1 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats. Waved prior to week two.
Weeks 2-3: Free agent. Signed by Panthers prior to week four.
Week 4 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Two games, no starts): No stats.
