Cards in the NFL: 2024 Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 8 of the National Football League's 2024 season is in the books, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. 16 former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season:
Yasir Abdullah
Position: Linebacker
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Years at UofL: 2018-22
Week 1 (at Dolphins): Subbed for three solo tackles.
Week 2 (vs. Browns): Started for one tackle.
Week 3 (at Bills): Started for three tackles (two solo).
Week 4 (at Texans): Started for three tackles (two solo).
Week 5 (vs. Colts): Inactive (neck).
Week 6 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no stats.
Week 7 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for three solo tackles.
Week 8 (vs. Packers): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Six games, three starts): 13 tackles (10 solo).
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Started for four solo tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.
Week 2 (vs. Colts): Started for two solo tackles and one pass defense.
Week 3 (at Titans): Started for five tackles (four solo), a pick-six and a pass defense.
Weeks 4-5: Inactive (quad).
Week 6 (vs. Cardinals): Started for one solo tackle, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.
Week 7 (vs. Texans): Started for three solo tackles.
Week 8 (at Jaguars): Started for one solo tackle and two pass defenses.
Season (Five games, five starts): 16 tackles (15 solo), two interceptions, one for a touchdown, seven pass defenses and one fumble recovery.
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (at Cardinals): Subbed for three receptions on four targets for 48 yards.
Week 3 (vs. 49ers): Started for four receptions on five targets for 93 yards; 0-1 passing.
Week 4 (at Bears): Started for four receptions on six targets for 82 yards.
Week 5 (vs. Packers): Started for six receptions on 10 targets for 58 yards, one rush for seven yards.
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7 (vs. Raiders): Started for six receptions on nine targets for 51 yards.
Week 8 (vs. Vikings): Subbed for one reception on two targets for 18 yards.
Season (Seven games, four starts): 24 receptions on 36 targets for 50 yards, one rush for seven yards, 0-1 passing.
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Week 1 (vs. Packers): Started at right guard
Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Started at right guard.
Week 3 (at Saints): Started at right guard.
Week 4 (at Buccaneers): Started at right guard.
Week 5: Bye Week
Week 6 (vs. Browns): Started at right guard.
Week 7 (at Giants): Started at right guard.
Week 8 (at Bengals): Inactive
Season: Six games, six starts.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2022-23
Week 1 (at Bears): Subbed for two solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
Week 2 (vs. Jets): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Week 3 (vs. Packers): Subbed for two solo tackles and a tackle for loss.
Week 4 (at Dolphins): Started for five tackles (four solo).
Week 5: Bye Week
Week 6 (vs. Colts): Started for two solo tackles and two pass defenses.
Week 7 (at Bills): Started for six tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses.
Week 8 (at Lions): Started for five tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss.
Season (Seven games, four starts): 24 tackles (18 solo), three tackles for loss and four pass defenses.
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1: Free agent. Signed by Rams after week one.
Weeks 2-5: Inactive (coach's decision).
Week 6: Bye Week. Released prior to week seven, then signed to practice squad.
Week 7-8: Practice squad.
Season: No stats.
Kei'Trel Clark
Position: Cornerback
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (at Bills): Subbed for three tackles (two solo), one sack, one QB hit.
Week 2 (vs. Rams): Subbed for one solo tackle and one tackle for loss.
Week 3 (vs. Lions): Subbed for no stats.
Week 4 (vs. Commanders): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (at 49ers): Subbed for one assisted tackle.
Week 6 (at Packers): Subbed for no stats.
Weeks 7-8: Inactive
Season (Six games, no starts): Five tackles (three solo), one sack, one for loss, one QB hit.
YaYa Diaby
Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Week 1 (vs. Commanders): Started for no stats.
Week 2 (at Lions): Started for two tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss, and three QB hits.
Week 3 (vs. Broncos): Started for two tackles (one solo).
Week 4 (vs. Eagles): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.
Week 5 (at Falcons): Started for five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.
Week 6 (at Saints): Started for three tackles (two solo).
Week 7 (vs. Ravens): Started for five solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.
Week 8 (vs. Falcons): Started for two tackles and one quarterback hit.
Season (Eight games, eight starts): 21 tackles (14 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and seven QB hits.
Storm Duck
Position: Cornerback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed for two solo tackles.
Week 2 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no stats.
Week 3 (at Seahawks): Subbed for five tackles (two solo).
Week 4 (vs. Titans): Subbed for three solo tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defense.
Week 5 (at Patriots): Subbed for no stats.
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7 (at Colts): Subbed for one solo tackle.
Week 8 (vs. Cardinals): Inactive.
Season (Six games, no starts): 11 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defense.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Giants): Started for one QB hit.
Week 2 (vs. 49ers): Started for two solo tackles, one sack, and one QB hit.
Week 3 (vs. Texans): Started for four tackles (three solo), three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits.
Week 4 (at Packers): Started for five tackles (four solo) and a quarterback hit.
Week 5 (vs. Jets): Started for three solo tackles and three QB hits.
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7 (vs. Lions): Started for four tackles (two solo), a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble.
Week 8 (at Rams): Started for three tackles (one solo), a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.
Season (Seven games, seven starts): 21 tackles (15 solo), five sacks, five tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, one pass deflection and a forced fumble.
Isaac Guerendo
Position: Running Back
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Jets): Subbed for no stats.
Week 2 (at Vikings): Subbed for one rush for no gain.
Week 3 (at Rams): Subbed for five carries for 19 yards
Week 4 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for one carry for no gain, one kickoff return for 23 yards and one lost fumble.
Week 5 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed for five rushes for 22 yards and one kickoff return for 32 yards.
Week 6 (at Seahawks): Subbed for nine rushes for 99 yards.
Week 7 (vs. Chiefs): Subbed for one carry for two yards, one reception on one target for five yards, one kickoff return for 35 yards
Week 8 (vs. Cowboys): Subbed for 14 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown, three receptions on four targets for 17 yards.
Season (Eight games, no starts): 36 carries for 227 yards and one touchdown; four receptions on five targets for 22 yards; three kickoff returns for 90 yards and one lost fumble.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Chiefs): Started for 26-41 passing for 273 yards and one touchdown; 16 rushes for 122 yards and lost one fumble.
Week 2 (at Raiders): Started for 21-34 passing for 247 yards, one touchdown and one interception; five rushes for 45 yards.
Week 3 (at Cowboys): Started for 12-15 passing for 182 yds and one touchdown; 14 rushes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for 13-18 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns; 6 rushes for 54 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble.
Week 5 (at Bengals): Started for 26-42 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns; 12 rushes for 55 yards and one lost fumble.
Week 6 (vs. Commanders): Started for 20-26 passing for 323 yds, one touchdown and one interception; 11 rushes for 40 yds.
Week 7 (at Buccaneers): Started for 17-22 passing for 281 yards and five touchdowns; nine rushes for 52 yards and one lost fumble.
Week 8 (at Browns): Started for 23-38 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns; eight rushes for 46 yards.
Season (Eight games, eight starts): 158-236 passing for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions; 81 rushes for 501 yards, two touchdowns and three lost fumbles.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (vs. Patriots): Started for three tackles (one solo).
Week 2 (at Chiefs): Started for four tackles (one solo).
Weeks 3-5: Inactive (hamstring).
Week 6 (at Giants): Started for two tackles (one solo).
Week 7 (at Browns): Started for three tackles (two solo), a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
Week 8 (vs. Eagles): Started for three solo tackles.
Season (Five games, five starts): 15 tackles (eight solo), a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
Jamari Thrash
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Cleveland Browns
Years at UofL: 2023
Week 1 (vs. Cowboys): Active but did not play.
Weeks 2-6: Inactive (coach's decision).
Week 7 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for no stats.
Week 8 (vs. Ravens): Active but did not play.
Season (One game, no starts): No stats.
Jordan Travis
Position: Quarterback
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2018
Weeks 1-8: Injured reserve (ankle).
Season (No games, no starts): No stats.
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Los Angeles Rams/Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Week 1 (at Lions): Subbed for no stats. Waved prior to week two.
Weeks 2-3: Free agent. Signed by Panthers prior to week four.
Week 4 (vs. Bengals): Subbed for no stats.
Week 5 (at Bears): Inactive (coach's decision). Waived and signed to practice squad afterwards.
Weeks 6-7: Practice squad.
Week 8 (at Broncos): Subbed for no stats.
Season (Three games, no starts): No stats.
(Photo of Isaac Guerendo: Kelley L Cox - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X