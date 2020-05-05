Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Kenneth Bannister

The University of Louisville football program has made the top five for Class of 2021 offensive lineman Kenneth Bannister, he announced Tuesday.

A pair of PAC-12 teams and an old rival are also in the mix to land a commitment from Bannister, as Arizona State, Colorado, Memphis and Louisiana Tech also made the cut alongside Louisville.

A consensus three-star offensive tackle, Bannister is the No. 15 recruit in the state of Louisiana and the No. 65 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 (Rivals).

Listed at six-foot-four and 258-pounds, his frame combined with his rating does not jump off the page at first glance. But when you look at the tape, it tells a different story. He is adept at leveraging his body to force would-be tacklers to the turf, and his above-average blocking skills locks up defenders and erases them from the play whether it is a pass or a run.

Bannister also knows how to win. He was the anchor of the Edna Karr HS offensive line, helping the Cougars clinch their fourth-straight state championship. There would also be some early chemistry should he commit, as he was teammates with 2020 Louisville signee cornerback Jamie "Greedy" Vance.

He would be the third offensive lineman prospect to join the Cardinals in the 2021 cycle should he commit, following offensive guard Aaron Gunn, and offensive tackle Zen Michalski.

