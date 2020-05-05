Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Kenneth Bannister

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top five for Class of 2021 offensive lineman Kenneth Bannister, he announced Tuesday.

A pair of PAC-12 teams and an old rival are also in the mix to land a commitment from Bannister, as Arizona State, Colorado, Memphis and Louisiana Tech also made the cut alongside Louisville.

A consensus three-star offensive tackle, Bannister is the No. 15 recruit in the state of Louisiana and the No. 65 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 (Rivals).

Listed at six-foot-four and 258-pounds, his frame combined with his rating does not jump off the page at first glance. But when you look at the tape, it tells a different story. He is adept at leveraging his body to force would-be tacklers to the turf, and his above-average blocking skills locks up defenders and erases them from the play whether it is a pass or a run.

Bannister also knows how to win. He was the anchor of the Edna Karr HS offensive line, helping the Cougars clinch their fourth-straight state championship. There would also be some early chemistry should he commit, as he was teammates with 2020 Louisville signee cornerback Jamie "Greedy" Vance.

He would be the third offensive lineman prospect to join the Cardinals in the 2021 cycle should he commit, following offensive guard Aaron Gunn, and offensive tackle Zen Michalski.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of 2021 TE Victor Mullen commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of Illinois is the fifth Louisville Football commitment for the Class of 2021.

Matthew McGavic

Meet Mike Glazier: the man leading Louisville's latest case vs. the NCAA

Collegiate sports lawyer Mike Glazier is the man leading the charge for Louisville against the NCAA's Notice of Allegations. If history is any indicator, the Cards have a puncher's chance to avoid significant penalties.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville faces Notice of Allegations from NCAA

President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Vince Tyra say University is prepared to push back

samdraut

Dr. Bendapudi: "We will not hesitate to push back" against NCAA NOA

University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi is fully prepared to fight allegations that the university believes are false.

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack releases statement following Louisville's Notice of Allegations

Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has released a statement following the program's Notice of Allegations from the NCAA

Matthew McGavic

Louisville receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA

Men's basketball program facing investigation from the NCAA

samdraut

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: May 4, 2020

An update in the realm of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

William Hill releases updated 2020-21 title odds, Louisville's remains unchanged

Even after adding a pair of premier grad transfers to the fold, Louisville's championship odds in 2020-21 remain unchanged according to William Hill Sports Book.

Matthew McGavic

Roster outlook for Louisville women's basketball in 2020-21

Cardinals return ACC Player of the Year, two WNBA Draft picks depart

samdraut

An Updated Look at Louisville Basketball's 2021 Recruiting Board

Louisville offers are starting to pile up for Class of 2021 prospects, so let's take a look at who's currently on the board.

Matthew McGavic

by

Braytoar