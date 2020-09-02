Louisville Gearing Up for Season Opener vs. Western Kentucky

It has been an offseason full of irregularities and uncertainties. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there had been real doubts cast during the summer that the Louisville football program would even get to play the 2020 season.

Fortunately, the offseason has nearly reached its end. The Cardinals are set to kickoff the season next weekend by hosting Western Kentucky, and the program has officially shifted into game prep mode.

With preparation for a real football game on the horizon, the atmosphere around practice has been similar to how it was when the new schedule was released: full of energy.

"Just knowing that there's a date and there's a time that we can get on the field and play against another team - that's exciting," outside linebacker Nick Okeke said in a teleconference following practice Wednesday. "There's more of a buzz on the field. You just feel people jumping around - it's more of a good feeling."

The Cardinals might have defeated the Hilltoppers to the tune of 38-21 last year in Nashville, but WKU is no pushover. Reigning C-USA Coach of the Year Tyson Helton returns most of his starters from a team that went 9-3 in 2019, including running back Gaej Walker and 2018 freshman All-American defensive end Juwaun Jones.

While the program is excited to have football in the immediate future, they are still keeping themselves grounded & focused. The players are continuing to not try to do too much at once and are approaching the game from a day by day standpoint.

"Everybody's just trying to take it a play at a time or a day at a time and not put too much focus on the game," outside linebacker Rodjay Burns said.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network.

