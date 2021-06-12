'22 OL Carter Edwards Talks Louisville Visit, Recruitment

The Mississippi prospect sat down with Louisville Report to talk about his recent official visit to the Cardinals, as well as his recruitment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has not wasted any time since the mandatory recruiting dead period was lifted at the start of June. They've brought in local prospects on unofficial visits, and held a pair of their one-day camps, and most recently, hosted several recruits on official visits this past Friday.

Among the group of 11 prospects that came in to get a look at Louisville was '22 Presbyterian Christian School (Miss) offensive lineman Carter Edwards. Like other recruits, Edwards is relieved that he is finally able to take part in in-person recruiting.

"The visit is going great, I'm excited to finally be on campus," he told Louisville Report. "It's great to finally meet people in person. I've had several zoom calls Coach (Jack) Bicknell and Coach Gabe (Fertitta), and it's great to finally meet them in person."

The Cardinals extended the 6-foot-6, 268-pound offensive tackle an offer back in March, and says Louisville has been "recruiting me pretty hard" ever since. Newly hired offensive line coach Jack Bicknell has taken the reigns as the lead recruiter, and speaks with Edwards at least once per week.

Since his hiring prior to the 2019 season, head coach Scott Satterfield has placed a large emphasis on a family environment between the players and coaches. Edwards says that this is his favorite aspect of the program.

"The culture and the family atmosphere around the program have really stood out to me," he said. "I do plan on coming back for a home football game in the fall."

Ranked as high as the No. 988 prospect in the class, Edwards currently holds 10 offers including Louisville. He says that Colorado and Kansas State are recruiting him the hardest, and that he also regularly hears from his home state schools of Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The Hattiesburg, Miss. native was named an All-State selection in 2020 as a junior, and helped running back Marquis Crosby break the single-season Mississippi rushing record with 3,678 yards.

Louisville currently sports two commitments in the Class of 2022: quarterback Khalib Johnson and defensive end Popeye Williams.

