Louisville WR Caullin Lacy Named to Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky.– University of Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy was named to the 2025 College Football Comeback Player of the Year watch list, presented by the College Sports Communicators (CoSIDA), Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl.
Lacy is poised for a bigger role in 2025 after a preseason injury forced him to miss the team's first three games. The Mobile, Ala. native returned to action against Notre Dame where he caught five passes for 71 yards. and caught 18 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.
After catching four passes for 57 yards and returning a kick 100 yards against Miami, Lacy would miss the next five games. He returned to action against Washinton in the Sun Bowl, catching three passes for 17 yards with a nine-yard touchdown reception.
Lacy played four seasons at South Alabama where he caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Louisville opens the 2025 season August 30 at home against Eastern Kentucky.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
