Caullin Lacy Returns to Practice, 'Hopeful' to Return vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was dealt a massive blow in fall camp when Caullin Lacy went down due to injury. The wide receiver transfer from South Alabama suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp, with the program announcing that he would be set to miss an "extended period of time."
As it turns out, his return to the gridiron appears to be sooner rather than later.
During his weekly radio show on Wednesday, Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm announced that, while Lacy has not been cleared to play this weekend against Georgia Tech, he has resumed practicing. Additionally, Brohm added that the Cardinals were "hopeful" that Lacy could come back for Louisville's massive showdown at Notre Dame on Sept. 28.
"Caullin Lacy is out with a collarbone (injury), but he has just started practicing again. He's not cleared to play this week, we're hopeful for Notre Dame, if not the week after (vs. SMU). But he's really come along well."
Lacy was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football this past season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Mobile, Ala native also had a productive 2022 campaign, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with the Jaguars, he has caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.
Even with Lacy sidelined, Louisville has had little trouble early on this season. The Cardinals (2-0) steamrolled Austin Peay to the tune of 62-0 in their season-opener, then followed that up with a 49-14 beatdown over Jacksonville State. QB Tyler Shough has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 581 yards and six touchdowns, while wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks has stepped up in Lacy's place with 13 catches for 172 and a touchdown.
Louisville is coming out of their first bye week of the season, and are set to host Georgia Tech this weekend for their ACC opener. Kickoff against the Yellow Jackets is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
