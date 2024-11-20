Louisville Report

Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 11 vs. Pitt

During our CFB25 Preview Series, the Cardinals avenged last season's real world loss to the Panthers with a last-minute victory. Can they do it again?

Matthew McGavic

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley (3) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-21.
Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Quincy Riley (3) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 38-21. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the incredible high of the win at Clemson, the Louisville football program has experienced the other end of the spectrum, suffering an embarrassing loss at Stanford this past weekend.

Next up on the docket, Louisville is finally coming back to L&N Stadium, hosting Pitt for their final home game of the 2024 season. Kickoff against the Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

We still have a few days until the Cardinals do battle against the Panthers, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.

In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville was able to avenge last season's real-world loss to Pitt, securing a last-minute 38-31 victory. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.

Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Pitt stands at an 85 overall with an 82 offensive and defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Panthers were an 80 overall with a 76 offensive rating and a 78 defensive rating.

So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Pitt playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Panthers in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:

  • 0:00 - First Quarter
  • 15:26 - Second Quarter
  • 36:30 - Third Quarter
  • 56:04 - Fourth Quarter
  • 1:11:46 - Stat Breakdown

(Photo of Quincy Riley: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

Published
Matthew McGavic
