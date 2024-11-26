Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Game 12 at Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of their embarrassing loss at Stanford, the Louisville football program was able to bounce back with authority, trouncing Pitt for a 37-9 victory in their home finale.
Next up on the docket, Louisville is wrapping up the regular season with their annual Battle for the Governor's Cup rivalry matchup at Kentucky. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until the Cardinals do battle against the Wildcats, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In our CFB25 Preview Series during the preseason, Louisville blew the doors off of Kentucky, coming out of Lexington with a 42-17 victory. Since then, the ratings for both sides have been slightly adjusted from what they were on launch day.
Louisville is now regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Kentucky stands at an 87 overall with a 78 offensive rating and 90 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 85 overall with an 84 offensive rating and an 82 defensive rating, while the Wildcats were an 85 overall with an 80 offensive rating and a 84 defensive rating.
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Kentucky playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Wildcats in a CPU controlled matchup below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 19:18 - Second Quarter
- 41:35 - Third Quarter
- 57:03 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:17:10 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte, Devin Leary: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
