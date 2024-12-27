Louisville Football CFB25 Preview: Sun Bowl vs. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to end the 2024 regular season on the right foot, marching into Lexington and delivering a 41-14 beatdown over arch-rival Kentucky.
Next up on the docket, Louisville is concluding year two under head coach Jeff Brohm with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl. Kickoff against the Huskies is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until the Cardinals do battle against the Huskies, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 25,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
In the game, Louisville is regarded as an 88 overall team with an 83 offensive rating and an 88 defense rating, while Washington stands at an 82 overall with an 82 offensive rating and 78 defensive rating. Of course, with the numerous opt-outs experienced by both sides, these numbers are heavily impacted.
Related: 2024 Sun Bowl Opt-Out Tracker
So how does College Football 25 have the game between Louisville and Washington playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Huskies in CPU controlled matchups below, with time stamps for each segment of the game:
Part I, Opt-Outs Included
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 17:41 - Second Quarter
- 38:28 - Third Quarter
- 54:47 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:14:08 - Stat Breakdown
Part II, Full Strength
- 0:00 - First Quarter
- 18:47 - Second Quarter
- 38:08 - Third Quarter
- 51:44 - Fourth Quarter
- 1:12:45 - Stat Breakdown
(Photo of Louie: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)
