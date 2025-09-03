Louisville Football CFB26 Preview: Game 2 vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tasked with taking on Eastern Kentucky to start their 2025 season, the Louisville football program proved to be an overwhelming force right from the start, eventually securing a 51-17 victory over their in-state FCS foe.
Next up, the Cardinals have a short turnaround in store, but will stay home at L&N Stadium to host preseason Sun Belt favorite James Madison. Kickoff against the Dukes is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
We still have a few days until Cardinals do battle against the Dukes, but thanks to the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26,' we have some idea of how the contest might pan out.
Louisville is now regarded as an 81 overall team with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defense rating, while James Madison stands at a 71 overall with a 70 offensive rating and a 69 defensive rating. At launch, the Cardinals were an 81 overall with an 82 offensive rating and an 84 defensive rating, while the Dukes were a 76 overall with a 75 offensive rating and a 72 defensive rating.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and James Madison playing out now with kickoff just a few days away? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Dukes in a CPU controlled matchup below:
(Photo via Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
