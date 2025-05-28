Louisville Makes Top Five for '26 DE Chris Carbin
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer months fast approaching, momentum out in the Class of 2026 continues to pick up for the Louisville football program.
Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove edge rusher Chris Carbin announced his top five schools on Monday, and the Cardinals are firmly in the mix to land his commitment. Baylor, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech round out his list of contenders.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end ranks as high as the No. 48 prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia, and the No. 57 edge rusher in the cycle, per On3's in-house rankings. As for the 247Sports Composite, it has Carbin ranked as the No. 686 recruit in the nation.
Carbin made plays in the backfield with regularity during his junior year at Hillgrove. In 11 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged 49 total tackles, nine for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception. He helped guide the Hawks to an 11-2 record, including a berth in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
So far, Louisville has done an incredible job in the 2026 cycle. They have landed 14 prospects, including four who are composite four-star recruits, with the class ranking 15th in the nation.
(Photo of Chris Carbin via Twitter/X)
