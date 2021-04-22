Louisville Makes Top 10 for '22 ATH Chris Graves

The two-way athlete from the Sunshine State includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Though they have yet to land a commitment during the current recruiting cycle, the Louisville football program continues to insert themselves into the mix for some of the top recruits in the Class of 2022.

Chris Graves, a prospect who plays on both sides of the ball for Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot, trimmed his list of top schools to ten on Thursday, with the Cardinals making the cut.

Home state schools such as Miami, Florida State, UCF and USF also are in the running, as are LSU, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Penn State and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect ranks as high as the No. 28 athlete, No. 46 prospect in the state of Florida, and the No. 374 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Graves is an athlete in every sense of the word. During his junior year, he not only logged 27 reception for 500 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver, but also tallied 26 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception as a cornerback. He also blocked a punt and kick on special teams.

At the next level, he is projected to be a defensive back, with 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins writing that he is "still trying to figuring things out on defense and master his coverage techniques, but checks off a lot of the right boxes with his long stride, ball skills and overall competitiveness."

You can view Chris Graves' junior year highlights here.

