Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark Named ACC Co-DB of the Week

The sophomore cornerback had arguably the best performance of his Cardinals career in Saturday's win vs. EKU.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville sophomore cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Defensive Back of the Week, the league announced Monday. Clark shared the title with with Pitt's Brandon Hill.

Clark had arguably the best performance of his Cardinals career in Louisville's 30-3 win over Eastern Kentucky this past Saturday. He logged a team-high six tackles, including two for a loss, as well as a pair of interceptions in the season opening victory.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound corner was the first Louisville player to intercept two passes in a game since Trumaine Washington had two interceptions in a 31-28 win at Florida State on Oct. 21, 2017. He also had six tackles in the 43-24 loss against Ole Miss in the season opener.

A transfer from Liberty, Clark helped the Cardinals lead the league in passing defense in 2020, allowing just 189.2 yards per game and holding the opposing quarterbacks to a 53.6 completion percentage.

Appearing in 10 games last season, Clark finished eighth nationally and tied for the conference lead with 10 pass break-ups. He ended the season with 36 tackles and recorded his first interception in a win over Syracuse.

Louisville will be back in action this Friday, when they host UCF at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7;30 p.m. EST.

