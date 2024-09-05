Louisville Football Class of 2026 Commitments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With two recruiting cycles in the books for the Louisville football program under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals are now heading into their first true full high school recruiting cycle with the Class of 2026.
This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Class Rankings (Updated Sept. 5, 2024)
- 247Sports Class Rank: T-9 in the ACC, 46th nationally
- Rivals Class Rank: To Be Determined
- On3 Class Rank: To Be Determined
Committed Recruits (1):
Max Merz
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds
School: Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands
Top Offers: Kent State, Marshall, Toledo, Troy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon.
Commitment Date: September 5, 2024
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
