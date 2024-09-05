Louisville Report

Louisville Football Class of 2026 Commitments

Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

A football lies on the turf of L&N Stadium during Louisville's spring game.
A football lies on the turf of L&N Stadium during Louisville's spring game. / Jared Anderson - Louisville Report
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With two recruiting cycles in the books for the Louisville football program under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals are now heading into their first true full high school recruiting cycle with the Class of 2026.

This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated Sept. 5, 2024)

  • 247Sports Class Rank: T-9 in the ACC, 46th nationally
  • Rivals Class Rank: To Be Determined
  • On3 Class Rank: To Be Determined

Committed Recruits (1):

Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands) offensive lineman Max Merz
Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands) offensive lineman Max Merz / via Instagram

Max Merz

Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds
School: Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands
Top Offers: Kent State, Marshall, Toledo, Troy
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon.
Commitment Date: September 5, 2024

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football