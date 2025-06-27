Louisville Football Class of 2027 Commitments

Louisville Report

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Louisville Cardinals helmet on the field before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program are still devoting the majority of their attention with the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Cardinals are beginning to make headway with some prospects in the Class of 2027.

This post will be updated when Louisville lands a commitment in the 2027 cycle, and class ranks will be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated June 27, 2025)

  • 247Sports Class Rank: 7th in the ACC, 23rd nationally
  • Rivals Class Rank: N/A
  • On3 Class Rank: N/A

Committed Recruits (1):

Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi
Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West quarterback Jack Sorgi / Twitter/X

Jack Sorgi

Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West
Top Offers: N/A
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (385th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon
Commitment Date: June 26, 2025

