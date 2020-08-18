Coaches around the ACC talk anonymously about Louisville

Everyone who's even remotely familiar with any aspect of sport is also probably well aware of the term "coach speak". Its unofficial definition is "the jargon or pep talks given by sports coaches", and it can be heard at almost every interview & press conference regarding practice, game day, and anywhere in between.

Very rarely do coaches freely speak their mind in the public eye, as they usually only divulge their true stances on the opposition among their inner circles or anonymously.

Well that's exactly what the folks over at Athlon Sports did, as they asked the coaching staffs at all 14 ACC programs their true opinions of their conference foes in 2020 under the guise of anonymity.

When it came to discussing Louisville, most of the usual talking points revolving the Cardinals came up, primarily focused on the job that Scott Satterfield has done in just one year as the head coach. Louisville went 8-5 with a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State in 2019 after going 2-10 in the year before - resulting in Bobby Petrino's firing.

"Scott (Satterfield) did an amazing job with one of the least talented rosters in Power 5. Those kids quit on (Bobby) Petrino and came alive last year. They want to play for Scott."



"Scott is calling the plays and doing a good job of it. They do great stuff out of play-action, and they can take some shots on you when you aren't expecting it."

Louisville's MO last season was their explosiveness on offense, primarily when quarterback Micale Cunningham was under center. The Cards had a Top 30 scoring defense in FBS, and the Montgomery, Ala. native was just two attempted passes away from qualifying as having the second-highest passing efficiency in the nation. So of course other coaches around the league spoke highly of him.

"Micale Cunningham has a lot of upside and should only get better, so long as they can keep the offensive line serviceable. Think of him right now as the poor man's Lamar Jackson for them. They have to place better athletes around him."

Conversely, they were pretty blunt about Louisville defensive efforts. The Cardinals were 102nd in total defense and 109th in scoring defense a season ago, and as you can imagine a couple coaches did not mince words when discussing that side of the ball.

"They're still pretty awful on defense, and they want to lead with offense first, but there's a long road ahead if they're going to be a program in that tier just below Clemson."



"They need talent on defense at every position. Schematically they're OK, pretty simple, it looks like they want to be the kind of staff that throws everything into signing athletes and scheming simple concepts around that, not necessarily fitting talent to a style or scheme."

The previous quote is a bit unfair if you ask me, considering this coaching staff is only in their first full recruiting cycle. It honestly sounds reminiscent of the recruiting philosophy more so by the previous staff than the current one. Speaking of the previous staff...

"We're curious what the ceiling is here. Bobby fell apart before they could figure it out there, because it's not the old Big East job. How far can you take this program in this division? They're really going to have to work overtime to get the talent you need to be better than third in this division year in and out."

Whoever this coach is, they bring up a good point. Clemson is a national championship contender year in and year out, and it's hard to envision Florida State being "down" for much longer given the allure of their program. Fortunately given the momentum generated by Scott Satterfield and the rest of coaching staff in such a short amount of time, it seems like Louisville is trending in the right direction.

