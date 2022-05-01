Louisville C Cole Bentley Signs UDFA Deal with Cardinals

Bentley is the third former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Louisville center Cole Bentley has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the program announced Saturday. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman was one of eight former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and was the third to sign an undrafted free agent deal following MLB C.J. Avery and S Qwynnterrio Cole.

No former Cardinals were taken in this year's draft, with RB Maurice Burkley, OLB/S Jack Fagot, LS Mitch Hall, DE Tabarius Peterson and NT Jacques Turner also going undrafted.

Starting in all but one of Louisville's 13 games during the 2021 season, the Lenore, W. Va. native was key component of the best offensive line in the Scott Satterfield era. He helped Louisville average 209.8 rushing yards per game while also only allowing 1.54 sacks per game, both of which ranked in the top 25 in Division I. He was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his efforts.

Joining the program in 2017, Bentley finished his Louisville career with 52 games and 44 starts under his belt. After making a permanent transition to center midway through the 2019 season, Bentley was twice named to the offseason watch list for the Rimington Award, which is given to the nation's top center.

(Photo of Cole Bentley, Malik Cunningham via University of Louisville Athletics)

