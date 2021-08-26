Cole, Duncan Earning Leadership Roles at Louisville

Qwynnterrio Cole and Kenderick Duncan might be newcomers to the Cardinals, but they have elevated themselves to leaders in the safety room due to humble attitudes and hard work.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Safeties Qwynnterrio Cole and Kenderick Duncan have a lot of in-game experience under their belts. Cole was a two-time HBCU All-American while at Alcorn State, and Duncan a First Team All-Sun Belt selection (PFF) at Georgia Southern.

Both bring forth a plethora of tackles, pass breakups and interceptions to the table. Both also find themselves as newcomers with the Louisville football program for the tail end of their collegiate careers.

Duncan joined the program back in January, whereas Cole did so over the summer. Despite the relatively short amount of time with the program, both are expected to be the starting safeties for the Cardinals when the kick off the 2021 down in Atlanta against Ole Miss.

While their roles as starters is still not 100 percent guaranteed (although very likely), their status as leaders in the safety room has been cemented. Since arriving on campus, the duo has been nothing but humble, which has slowly translated into becoming a leader for the others in the safety room.

"They didn't come in and try to do too much, they just learned, they worked, and they were able to gain respect because they did that," safeties coach Greg Gasparato said. "As time has gone and they have been here, people now look at them as in that more of a leadership role."

Despite coming from a similar 3-4 defensive system down at Georgia Southern, Duncan swallowed whatever pride he had, and subjected himself to the new coaching style of Gasparato, which is predicated on knowing where your help is. As a result, he has not only made himself better, but helped build cohesion amongst his peers.

"He's accepted coaching, and he really truly wants to be the best he can be. He's as humble as they come, he's going to work hard, he helps these young guys out a lot," Gasparato said. "He's handled it all well. I'm looking forward to continue to watch him grow and develop as we go to the season here."

Cole came in with a similar humble mindset. Being added in the middle of the offseason, his grind to where is he now took a bit more of a concerted effort than that of Duncan's. That didn't stop him from working with every player he could, and putting in a ton of time to earn his current spot as a presumed starter.

"He just worked, he studied, he got with other people, corners and safeties, just trying to learn everything, also worked with receivers," Gasparato said. "He didn't come in here with an expectation, he came in with the expectation that he's gonna do whatever he had to do to get a job, and and be the best teammate he could be."

Louisville will kick off the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Photo of Kenderick Duncan: University of Louisville Athletics)

