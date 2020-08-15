SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Competition driving Louisville outside linebackers

samdraut

Competition doesn’t stop for Louisville football’s outside linebackers.

It continues on the field, in the weight and meeting rooms, but the competition is intended to create progress.

“Every day we compete, but at the end of the day they are still my teammates,” junior Yasir Abdullah said. “We help each other on the field.”

The unit directed by outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison has proven experience at the top of its depth chart.

Rodjay Burns, who had 83 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss last season, is leader at the “Card” position after starting all 13 games a year ago.

Abdullah started in eight games last season and finished with 45 tackles and an interception.

Nick Okeke appeared in 12 games and made two starts last season, tallying 24 tackles and a sack during his redshirt sophomore year. Thurman Geathers played in all 13 games primarily on special teams as a redshirt freshman.

Dennison says the “dog position” has a lot of position flexibility and competition.

Dennison said Geathers continues to develop in Louisville’s base package as a pass rusher.

Kameron Wilson, Marvin Dallas, Zay Peterson join the outside linebackers are newcomers, who are adjusting to a new defense.

“When they first got here they didn’t really know the defense, it was like a whole new world for them, but day after day they kept getting better,” Abdullah said. “They keep progressing.”

Wilson, a four-star linebacker from Georgia, and Dallas, a transfer from Georgia Military College, participated in spring practices as mid-year enrollees.

Dennison said Wilson, a freshman, needs to develop in the weight room to become an impact player.

“There is a reason he was so highly recruited,” Dennison said. “He has a lot of twitch, he has a great pass rushing ability.”

Dallas, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior, was tabbed as the top junior college outside linebacker by 247Sports. Dennison said Dallas will contribute on defense and special teams.

“Marvin has a lot of athletic ability, he has really nice length,” Dennison said. “He can really run.”

Peterson adds depth to the position as a freshman from Florida.

“Zay Peterson is going to be a really good player for us,” Dennison said. “He has a really nice frame. He has great position flexibility. He can play in open space.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UofL AD Vince Tyra Submits Plan for Fans at Home Football Games

Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra has submitted a plan to Governor Andy Beshear's office that would allow fans to attend home football games "in a limited capacity".

Matthew McGavic

Breaking Down Louisville's Updated 2020 Schedule Using SP+ and FPI

Kickoff might be a month away, but we have some idea of how the 2020 college football season will pan out for the Cardinals thanks to the SP+ and FPI metrics.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Quarterbacks Progressing in Second Year of Offense

Position group has more experience, depth and talent in 2020

samdraut

Leaders Emerging Among Louisville's Outside Linebacker Group

When it comes to leaders on the defensive side of the ball for the Louisville Cardinals, the outside linebacker position isn't short on them.

Matthew McGavic

Yasir Abdullah has "really come out of his shell" for Louisville Football

Between making strides in the weight room and becoming a more vocal leader, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah looks to be a completely different player for the Cardinals in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

by

RxStrength

NCAA President Mark Emmert: No Fall 2020 Championships

The 2020 championships for all eight fall sports (minus FBS Football) have been cancelled according to NCAA President Mark Emmert, a move that affects six Louisville-sanctioned sports

Matthew McGavic

Rodjay Burns benefits in second year at "Card" position

Senior linebacker finished with 83 tackles last season for Louisville

samdraut

Micale Cunningham sees improvement in Louisville's Defense, Secondary

Not only has the coaching staff seen a noticeable improvement in Louisville's defense during fall camp, but quarterback Micale Cunningham has as well.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to September 30

For a fifth time, the NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period - this time to September 30.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham has developed into a "True No. 1" QB for Louisville

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has made signifiant strides in his game since last season & over the course of the preseason, and has separated himself from the other signal-callers in fall camp.

Matthew McGavic