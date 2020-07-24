Louisville Report
Louisville's current schedule awaits possible changes

samdraut

The 2020 schedule for Louisville football is set, but with developments in the coronavirus pandemic, that schedule is suspect to change.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced earlier this month that teams in the respective leagues will play a conference-only schedule this fall.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford anticipates a decision by the league’s Board of Directors in late July.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, but Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield wants his team to play as many games on its current schedule as possible.

“I would love to play our schedule that we have on our board right now,” Satterfield said. “It would certainly not be surprising if we were playing just conference games.”

Louisville is slated to host NC State at Cardinal Stadium in the season opener Sept. 2.

Louisville is currently scheduled to take conference road trips to Clemson, Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia. After the season opener, the Cardinals are also set to host Florida State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Satterfield admitted to the rational behind a conference-only schedule.

“You do have more control when it is within in your own league to who you are playing, when you are playing, how you are playing those games,” Satterfield said. “That’s probably the gist of the move with the conference-only schedule.”

Satterfield is hopeful Louisville’s final nonconference game of the season remains on the schedule.

Louisville is set to host Kentucky in the final game of the regular season Nov. 28 at Cardinal Stadium.

“We want to play that football game,” Satterfield said. “It’s a great rivalry game, one that we look forward to every single year.”

The Cardinals lost 45-13 in Lexington last season, the second straight loss to the in-state rival.

