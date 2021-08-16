Louisville Continuing to Place Emphasis on Turnovers

As fall camp for the Cardinals presses onward, the program has remained focused on correcting their turnover margin from last season.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If you look at basic statistics from their 2020 season, many would be led to assume that the Louisville football program had themselves a good year. Their 444.2 yards of offense per game and 369.2 yards of total defense were both marks that not only ranked in the top four of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but top 40 in all of FBS.

Instead, what came to pass was far from a good season, as Louisville finished with a 4-7 record on the year, including just 3-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. As many know by know, this was fueled primarily by the team's ability to not only give away the ball, but fail to generate takeaways to balance it out.

Louisville not only lost 24 turnovers on offense, but the defense only came up with 12 of their own. The resulting turnover margin of -12 would up being the second-worst mark in FBS last season (Duke's -19). and head coach Scott Satterfield has been determined to fix it ever since the 2020 season ended.

"We have been stressing it all offseason, we know that," he said at Louisville's annual media day. "We know that was a big concern of ours last year, and was a reason we didn't finish out games that we should have last year. We've been working on it in practice."

Like in the spring, the program has been working on what they call a "turnover circuit" during fall camp. Essentially, the circuit is a set of drills where the offense and defense are put into turnover-prone situations. One such example is a two-on-one tackling drill, where an offensive player holds the ball, a defender is in front ready to tackle, but the second defender is behind with the intent of punching the ball out.

Over the offseason, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has instituted a "plus one" mentality amongst his guys, meaning he wants his unit to finish with one more takeaway than the opposing defense. While it is early in camp, and there is still work to be done, Brown likes how the defense has responded.

"If you can do that (win the turnover battle), I think you can win a lot more games, and you get the ball back to the offense," Brown said. "That explosive offense, now they can score a little bit more, and keep the opposing offense off the football field."

One major question regarding turnovers is how quarterback Malik Cunningham will improve in this area in 2021. With 12 interceptions and three lost fumbles, he was responsible for 15 of Louisville's 24 giveaways. Many can be attributed to sheer bad luck, but he has remained dedicated to erasing the ones that are completely within his control.

"Not much you can do for turnovers besides watch film and work on ball handling," Cunningham said. "Just know where to go with the ball, checking down, not trying to do too much extra stuff, and take what the defense is giving you."

Louisville will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

