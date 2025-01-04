Louisville Report

Baylor Transfer S Corey Gordon Jr. Commits to Louisville

Gordon was one of the Bears' top defensive backs this season.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 5, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) is tackled by Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) and Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24)at Jack Trice Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) is tackled by Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) and Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24)at Jack Trice Stadium. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just landed another impact defensive back through the transfer portal.

Former Baylor safety Corey Gordon Jr., who visited UofL's campus earlier in the week, has committed to the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound safety was one of the top defensive backs for a Baylor team who had a bounce-back season. Playing in all 12 games of the regular season while starting the final three, Gordon logged 34 tackles (25 solo), two for loss, two pass breakups, while also snagging a team-best three interceptions.

After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022, the Oklahoma City native took on a much bigger role for the Bears during the 2023 season. In 11 games and four starts that year, he tallied 30 tackles (20 solo), one for loss and four pass breakups.

Louisville has now landed 18 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 17 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.

Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker

Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.

(Photo of Corey Gordon Jr.: Reese Strickland - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football