Baylor Transfer S Corey Gordon Jr. Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just landed another impact defensive back through the transfer portal.
Former Baylor safety Corey Gordon Jr., who visited UofL's campus earlier in the week, has committed to the Cardinals, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The 6-foot-2, 191-pound safety was one of the top defensive backs for a Baylor team who had a bounce-back season. Playing in all 12 games of the regular season while starting the final three, Gordon logged 34 tackles (25 solo), two for loss, two pass breakups, while also snagging a team-best three interceptions.
After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022, the Oklahoma City native took on a much bigger role for the Bears during the 2023 season. In 11 games and four starts that year, he tallied 30 tackles (20 solo), one for loss and four pass breakups.
Louisville has now landed 18 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 17 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Corey Gordon Jr.: Reese Strickland - Imagn Images)
