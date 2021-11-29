Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Report: Louisville Co-DC Cort Dennison Fired Following Stalking, Harassment Allegations

    Dennison had been on a personal leave of absence since October.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football assistant coach Cort Dennison, who has been on a personal leave of absence since October, has been relieved of his duties as co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach, according to the Courier-Journal's Tim Sullivan.

    His firing comes after accusations of stalking, harassment, and physical abuse from Christine Herring, who was fired by the university in October of 2020 from her role in the athletic department as senior women's administrator.

    According to Sullivan, Herring filed a protective order against Dennison in October after the two had been involved in a two-and-a-half year long extramarital affair, stating that he was "an imminent threat to me, my family and himself".

    In the protective order obtained by Sullivan and the Courier-Journal, Herring claims to have kept text messages that were "showing the extreme threat to inflict harm and pain in my life".

    She also accused Dennison of entering her home uninvited in October, squeezing her to the point of bruising her ribs this past June, threatening to put a tracker on her car and hire a private investigator to follow her.

    According to Sullivan, Louisville AD Vince Tyra, and others in the athletic department, met with Dennison after learning of the protective order. Dennison then requested and was granted the personal leave of absence, starting before Louisville's Oct. 23 game vs. Boston College. Herring dismissed her case on Nov. 17, and Dennison will remain on personal leave until Tuesday, when his employm

    Dennison was in his second run with the Cardinals, as he was brought in by head coach Scott Satterfield back in January of 2019 - two months after Satterfield left Appalachian State for Louisville.

    Prior to a one-year stint as Oregon's outside linebackers coach in 2018, Dennison spent the 2014 through 2017 seasons with Louisville. During that time, he worked his way from graduate assistant, to director of on-campus recruiting and later to inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

    His abilities both as a coach and recruiter has earned him a fair share of national praise. He was named to 247Sports’ 30 Under 30 coaching list in 2017 and 2018, as well as ESPN’s 40 under 40 in 2020.

