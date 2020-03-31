Louisville Report
Micale Cunningham stays motivated during altered offseason

samdraut

Self-isolation has caused the necessity for self-motivation.

Micale Cunningham hasn’t stopped working out after Louisville football’s spring practices were cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The quarterback has settled into a daily routine, lifting weights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while working on throwing and agility training Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Waking up every day trying to be better than I was before,” Cunningham said. “At this point, you have to be more self-motivated, you have to want to do it. No one is here to motivate you to get up.”

Cunningham passed for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 487 yards as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. The 6-foot-1 Montgomery, Ala. native wants to use the offseason to become a more accurate passer and stronger leader.

Louisville completed half of its spring practices before the coronavirus outbreak caused athletic participation to be canceled on campus for the spring semester.

“In those practices I feel like I improved a lot in those seven or eight practices,” Cunningham said. “I just try to keep building off it with this down time we have.”

Cunningham, who was named the MVP of the Music City Bowl following Louisville’s victory over Mississippi State, set a school record for passing efficiency (194.45) last season. The Cardinals made progress during their spring practices, but didn’t have the opportunity to delve fully into the playbook.

“We were already in the playbook, we were amping it up a little bit more,” Cunningham said. “It is good that we got into the playbook a little bit, we just couldn’t finish.”

Cunningham wants Louisville’s offense to be more consistent this season. The Cardinals averaged 33.8 points and 447.3 yards per game to finish 8-5 and second in the ACC Atlantic Division.

Cunningham says the offense has to start fast and finish games in 2020.

“Even though we started fast in some games, we would ease up a little bit, and then try to pick back up,” Cunningham said. “Just trying to play complete games all season. Just trying to execute.”

Cunningham has stayed connected with teammates and coaches with group chats and Face Time. Louisville strength and conditioning coach Mike Sirignano sends workout plans to players. Cunningham said players are held accountable by sharing their workouts on social media or on group chats.

Cunningham said players want to stay on course for their goals for the season.

“We have put in a ton of work, countless hours that no one knows about,” Cunningham said. “We just have to keep working.”

