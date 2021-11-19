Malik Cunningham Produces Record-Setting Career Performance vs. Duke

The redshirt junior quarterback for the Cardinals had a game for the ages against the Blue Devils.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville has seen their fair share of elite quarterbacks come through the program. Lamar Jackson and Johnny Unitas might be the ones forever etched on the facade of Cardinal Stadium, but guys like Chris Redman, Teddy Bridgewater, Brian Brohm, Stefan LeFors and Dave Ragone have produced a tremendous signal caller lineage in the Derby City.

Over the years, there have been countless jaw-dropping outings produced by quarterbacks in Cardinal uniforms. On Thursday night, Malik Cunningham added to that long list, putting up arguably one of the best single-game performances in Louisville history.

Heading on down to Wallace-Wade Stadium Durham, N.C. to take on Duke, the redshirt junior absolutely shredded the Blue Devils. By the time he was pulled and the backups were inserted in the the 40-point blowout win, he had amassed 527 of Louisville's 687 yards, and seven of their nine touchdowns.

"What Malik was able to do tonight was incredible. He's had an outstanding year," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I don't know if I've been a part of an offensive performance like this, particularly not an individual performance like Malik did."

Facing a constantly-blitzing Duke front seven, the Montgomery Ala. native still managed to go 18-of 25 through the air for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Each one of his passing touchdowns when to a different receiver, with nine different players logging a reception.

With the amount of times the Blue Devils brought pressure, Cunningham was also left with nothing but green grass once he broke the line of scrimmage if he chose to scramble. He rushed 11 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard score in which he evaded multiple tacklers - including one that was dragging him by the ankles.

As you can imagine, the performance was found itself all over various Louisville top ten lists. He became only the second Louisville player to produce a seven touchdown game (along with Jackson who did it three times), his 224 rushing yards was ninth-most in a single game, and his 527 total yards was the fourth-highest. He also became only the fourth player in school history (Jackson, Redman, Brohm) to reach 10,000 yards of total offense in his Cardinals career.

It was also noteworthy from a national standpoint. He became only the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo against Stanford in 1999. He was also the first FBS player to have both 150 passing and rushing yards in a half since NIU's Jordan Lynch vs. UMass in 2012.

"I gotta give my credit to the O-line, the receivers and the backs, because without those guys, none of that was possible," Cunningham said when asked about the benchmark.

What made the performance so much more spectacular was that Cunningham was doing all this while battling the flu. It had been making its rounds around the program all week, and Cunningham was even seen throwing up on the sidelines between drives.

"I was feeling pretty bad throughout the week,"he said.

With one more game left in the regular season, Cunningham could even make more history. Standing at both 18 passing and rushing touchdowns after the Duke game, he is within range of potentially becoming just the ninth player in FBS history to have a 20-20 season.

Louisville will wrap up the regular season when they host Kentucky next Saturday, Nov. 27. Kickoff time and TV designation is yet to be determined.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jaylynn Nash - USA TODAY Sports)

