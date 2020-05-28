Micale Cunningham Ready To Get Back To Campus

Last week, University of Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced a phased plan to return select football and men's & women's basketball student-athletes back to campus for voluntary physical activity.

Among the first to return is redshirt junior quarterback Micale Cunningham, who is not only pleased with the efforts to return to normalcy, but also with how it is being approached by the coaching and administrative staff.

"It's very important (to get back to campus)," Cunningham said in a teleconference on Thursday. "The coaching staff has done a good job of trying to find the best way to get us back up there and the safest way."

Cunningham will be among those in the first phase of the plan, which will have about 30 football student-athletes make their way to campus on Monday, June 1. On the Sunday beforehand, himself and the other phase one student-athletes will take part in a Zoom call to go over what is expected of them over the proceeding week before physical activity can take place.

Even though this will be the first team workout activities since before the COVID-19 pandemic broke in mid-March, Cunningham has not skipped a beat as it pertains to his own physical condition.

"I've been working out every single day," Cunningham said. "I feel like I'm in great shape and ready to go. I wish the season could start tomorrow honestly."

Cunningham says that they got the call last week that a potential return to campus could be imminent. Ever since then, he and his teammates have been chomping at the bit to get back to work.

"Everybody really wants to come back," he said. "It's crazy how much we miss each other. We talk every day in Zoom calls and group chats. There's always talking about love and how much we miss each other, so I feel like everybody's ready to get back and ready to get things rolling."

Cunningham is not sure which activities and workouts that the team will take part in nor how it was determined who would be coming back to campus first. So far, the staff has only gone over protocols such as wearing a mask & gloves when at the stadium, and social distancing when not at the stadium.

However, because of the steps that have been taken to ensure the health of both himself and his teammates, neither himself or his parents are nervous about returning to campus, and he has faith in the staff.

"They're done a good job with not only just this, but preparation and things of that nature."

