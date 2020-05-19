Defensive Line Needs Addressed Early in '21 Recruiting Cycle

The Louisville Cardinals football program experienced a near-unprecedented turnaround in 2019, finishing the season at 8-5 with a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State after going just 2-10 the season before.

Most of last season's success can be attributed to the offense, as the Cards sported the No. 30 scoring offense in FBS with 33.1 points per game and cracked the top 25 in terms of total offense with 447.3 yards per game.

While the defense did improve from their abysmal showing in 2018, there is still work to be done, particularly in the front seven and on the defensive line. Their 439.9 yards allowed per game ranked 102nd in terms of total defense, and their 205.8 rushing yards per game came in at 112th in FBS.

Finally finding stability at the defensive coordinator position will certainly help, as Bryan Brown will be the first returning DC since 2016. Regardless, two of the three projected defensive line starters in DT Jared Goldwire & DE Tabarius Peterson are entering their final season of eligibility, with the third in DT Dayna Kinnaird entering his redshirt junior year. In total, six of the eleven on-scholarship defensive linemen are either juniors or seniors, while the other five are freshman (true or redshirt).

Fortunately, the coaching staff and defensive line coach Mark Ivey in particular remained fully aware that defensive line would be a huge area of need in the Class of 2021, and have hit that position group hard on the recruiting trail.

The Cardinals have landed nine commitments so far in the 2021 recruiting cycle, and it ranks as the second-best recruiting class over the last decade by average recruit rating according to 247Sports.

Four of those commitments have come on the defensive line alone in defensive ends Victoine Brown, Ryheem Craig, Ashton Gillotte and RJ Sorensen, with the latter three all committing in a six day span. Brown currently holds the title of best prospect in the class with a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.8776.

It's pretty clear what kind of edge defenders that Ivey and Co. were looking for. Brown, Craig & Gillotte all feature similar physical builds at around six-foot-four & 220-pounds, and are perfect to utilize in DC Bryan Brown's 3-4 defensive scheme. Whether facing a run or pass play, all three have great burst off the edge and are adept at shedding blocks quickly to track down whoever is in possession of the ball.

Sorenson breaks this mold, but his physical play style complements the game of his three counterparts. His larger six-foot-four & 245-pound frame makes him a little more college ready, and he can also play as an interior defensive lineman.

Various recruiting services might have all four pegged as just three-star recruits, but their film and stat sheets suggest they are woefully underrated. Any one of them could be due for ratings boost once the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic subsides and recruiting camps make a return.

Regardless of numbers, it's great to see the coaching staff figure out what they need for their system, recruit those who fit it, and in turn land them early in the recruiting process.

