    • November 18, 2021
    Class of 2022 S D'Angelo Hutchinson Commits to Louisville

    The safety from Florida is the ninth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.
    SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Louisville football program continues to have a good month of November out on the recruiting trail.

    D’Angelo Hutchinson, a Class of 2022 prospect out of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Northeast, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He decommitted from Iowa State on Tuesday, and also held offers from UCF, Western Kentucky, Southern Miss and others.

    The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Sunshine State native ranks as the No. 153 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 1,146 recruit in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He projects as a safety at the next level, but has also played on the offensive side of the ball as both a quarterback and wide receiver.

    So far in his final high school season, he made numerous plays all over the gridiron. At safety, he has 40 tackles (16 solo) with five interceptions and a forced fumble. Over on offense, he’s 33-for-56 for 511 yards and five touchdowns as a passer, with an added 500 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, and 115 yards for two touchdowns as a receiver.

    Hutchinson is the third commit for Louisville in the month of November, following defensive linemen Selah Brown and Tawfiq Thomas. The Cardinals now sport a nine-man ‘22 recruiting class.

    (Photo of D’Angelo Hutchinson via Twitter)

