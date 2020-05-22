'21 CB Da'Quan Gonzales Loves Louisville's Coaching Staff

The University of Louisville football program might have only offered Class of 2021 cornerback Da'Quan Gonzales a little less than a month ago, but it appears that they are in great standing to land a commitment from him. The Cards cracked the list of top ten schools released Friday, with the coaching staff was the main reason for their inclusion.

"The coaching staff just got there and changed the program a lot," Gonzales told Fox Sports 640. "They took team that was not even .500 to a winning season and they won a bowl game. To do that in a year, that's insane."

Head coach Scott Satterfield inherited a 2-10 team in his first year at the helm, yet proceeded to lead the Cardinals to an 8-5 record in 2019, including a win over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. He retains most of his staff for year two.

Not only is the Jensen Beach (Fla.) standout a fan of the on-field turnaround spearheaded by the Louisville coaching staff, he loves that they genuinely care about their players and recruits.

"They took me on a virtual visit, and they just show me that they care," Gonzales said. "When people show me that they care, that just leaves a mark on anyone. No matter who the person is."

Gonzales said that he hops on Zoom calls with the staff about every week. His recruitment is being lead primarily by defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and co-defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison.

Landing a commitment from Gonzales won't be easy for Brown, Dennison & Co. The defending national champions in LSU also made the cut, as well as Tennessee who has been red-hot on the 2021 recruiting trail. In-state schools Miami & USF also cracked the top ten, among others.

Gonzales plans to trim his list down to five in Early/Mid August, and will want to take all five of his official visits before making a decision.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 173-pounds, he is the No. 63 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 764 prospect overall according to the 247Sports Composite. While primarily a defensive back, he has also taken reps as a slot receiver and kick returner.

The Cards currently have nine verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

