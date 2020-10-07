SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville Defense Focused on Eliminating Mistakes in Bye Week

samdraut

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If Louisville football’s defensive performance against Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 19 is a low point this season, the Cardinals’ defense showed progress a week later in a 23-20 loss against Pitt.

After Miami capitalized on busted coverages and miscommunications for 485 yards of offense, the Louisville defense looked better against Pitt.

The Cardinals held Pitt to 376 yards of offense and three points in the second half in a 23-20 loss at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh Sept. 26.

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has worked with his group during the team’s bye week to improve from the first three games of the season.

“We have done different things in practice to try to eliminate mistakes,” Brown said.

Eye control was Louisville’s greatest problem against Miami according to Brown. Louisville defenders struggled to locate assignments, leading to big plays for the visiting Hurricanes.

“If I’m guarding a guy, that’s my guy and I got to get my eyes on him,” Brown said.

Members of the Louisville defense have spent practices trying to hold each other accountable. Brown says pushups are done if a player misses an assignment or a mistake is made.

Brown said Louisville didn’t have as many “eye violations” against Pitt compared to the loss to Miami.

“Hopefully we can continue that trend to have less MAs (missed assignments) and less eye control violations to put us in a better situation to win the football game,” Brown said.

Following a bye week, Louisville kicks off against Georgia Tech in Atlanta at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

(Photo of DJ Turner, Russ Yeast: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Louisville Finds First Three Teams For Non-Conference Bubble

The Louisville men's basketball program has found the first three teams for their 2020-21 non-conference bubble

MatthewMcGavic

High Caliber Georgia Tech Freshmen Awaiting Louisville Defense

When Louisville's defense lines up against Georgia Tech this Friday, two of the Yellow Jackets' more notable playmakers that the Cardinals will face are actually true freshmen

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Isaac Traudt

The top ranked player in the state of Nebraska is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

MatthewMcGavic

Dwayne Ledford Impressed By Effort From Georgia Tech Defense

The Yellow Jackets might not have the best defense in the ACC, but Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford loves the effort he sees out of them.

MatthewMcGavic

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

The Cardinals make their second stop of a three game road trip this weekend to face the Yellow Jackets.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Offensive Line Has 'Spirited' Week of Practice During Bye Week

Following a disappointing performance against Pitt, Louisville's offensive line had what OC Dwayne Ledford called a 'spirited' week of practice to correct their mistakes.

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 4

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Striving to Play More Complete Football Going Forward

Though the first three games of the 2020 season, Louisville has not excelled in all three phases of the game once.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Previews Georgia Tech

The Cardinals resume their three-game road trip by heading down to face the Yellow Jackets in primetime

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is a "Full-Go" in Practice

The redshirt junior had to be carted off the field in the 23-20 loss to Pitt two weeks ago

MatthewMcGavic