Louisville Defense Focused on Eliminating Mistakes in Bye Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If Louisville football’s defensive performance against Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 19 is a low point this season, the Cardinals’ defense showed progress a week later in a 23-20 loss against Pitt.

After Miami capitalized on busted coverages and miscommunications for 485 yards of offense, the Louisville defense looked better against Pitt.

The Cardinals held Pitt to 376 yards of offense and three points in the second half in a 23-20 loss at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh Sept. 26.

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has worked with his group during the team’s bye week to improve from the first three games of the season.

“We have done different things in practice to try to eliminate mistakes,” Brown said.

Eye control was Louisville’s greatest problem against Miami according to Brown. Louisville defenders struggled to locate assignments, leading to big plays for the visiting Hurricanes.

“If I’m guarding a guy, that’s my guy and I got to get my eyes on him,” Brown said.

Members of the Louisville defense have spent practices trying to hold each other accountable. Brown says pushups are done if a player misses an assignment or a mistake is made.

Brown said Louisville didn’t have as many “eye violations” against Pitt compared to the loss to Miami.

“Hopefully we can continue that trend to have less MAs (missed assignments) and less eye control violations to put us in a better situation to win the football game,” Brown said.

Following a bye week, Louisville kicks off against Georgia Tech in Atlanta at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.

(Photo of DJ Turner, Russ Yeast: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

