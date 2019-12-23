Louisville defense fundamentally focused in bowl practices

Bryan Brown thinks Louisville football’s defense has made strides from a year ago, but the Cardinal defensive coordinator didn’t meet the expectations he set for himself. Brown was used to a defense that ranked in the top 25 nationally.

He was the defensive coordinator for Appalachian State last season that ranked sixth in scoring defense and total defense nationally.

The Cardinals defense has struggled this season, ranking 107 in total defense, 115 rushing defense and 111 in scoring defense nationally. Louisville allowed a season-high 668 yards of offense in a win against Wake Forest and Kentucky rushed for 517 yards in the final game of the regular season.

After a week-and-a-half away from football following Louisville’s loss to Kentucky, players went over film with the coaching staff. The Cardinals were plagued by misalignment and missed tackles as Kentucky averaged more than 12 yards per carry.

“The guys understand there are so many times we are right there to make plays and we don’t make them,” Brown said.

Louisville has spent time focusing on tackling as it prepares for Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl Dec. 30 in Nashville. Brown said scheme and fit is important, but tackling is the biggest emphasis for a Cardinal defense that allows 446.1 yards per game.

“That has been a big positive for us, get back to the fundamentals of the game as opposed to worrying about scheme,” Brown said. “That’s one thing we have really focused on in bowl prep.”

Louisville faces a talented rushing attack in Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are averaging 226.9 yards per game, which ranks 18 nationally. Kylin Hill is the Southeastern Conference’s top rusher this season, rushing for 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“He is a very dynamic back, he is elusive,” Brown said. “Also he lowers his shoulder, he does a good job within the tackles. If he sees any tiny little space and opening, he has a zero to 90 real quick where he can burst and hit that hole real quick. He can catch the ball in the back field.”

Brown said Louisville’s defense has to fit things right and get downhill.