Louisville Defense Using Last Season's Performance as Motivation

MatthewMcGavic

Heading into the 2020 season, it's no secret which side of the ball for Louisville needs to make the most improvement. While the Cardinals' high-flying offense earned top 30 marks in FBS a season ago, their defense was tabbed as the 102nd ranked unit in the nation.

"Just saying (102nd) doesn't even sound good," outside linebacker Nick Okeke said Wednesday following practice. "It doesn't feel good coming out of my mouth right now."

It's a figure that doesn't get brought up in team & positional meetings, but one that members of the defense talk about often around the facility. Reason being? They want to make sure it's a mark they don't match in year two under the new system.

"That's something that we can use to fuel us as a whole and as a defense," outside linebacker Rodjay Burns said. "Our offense was one of the top in the country but as a defense they say we weren't that good, so I think that's going to fuel us a lot."

All the criticisms that have been raised regarding their performance were taken personally, mainly because they believed they have much more potential and could have been better. In fact, their mindset throughout the preseason is that they can be as good as their offensive counterparts.

"I think that the defense as a whole will try to reach the achievements that the offense reached last year," Burns said. "We want to get to that standard to where we can have those bragging rights."

While it will be hard to match the offense's performance based on how many key playmakers returned on that side of the ball, the defense has the luxury of continuity as well. Defensive lineman G.G. Robinson & Amonte Caban and safety Khane Pass were the only departing starters, and the Cards retained their defensive coordinator in back-to-back years for the first time since 2016.

As a result of the cohesion formed during the offseason because of the continuity, the defense as a whole has become mentally sharper and spends less time thinking and more time instinctively reacting.

"The little stuff is just second nature to us now, and the mental errors are cut out because a lot of them could have been simple things," Okeke said.

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Thursday, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

