Satterfield: One game doesn't define a season

Scott Satterfield doesn’t want Louisville’s 45-13 loss to Kentucky to define his team’s season. The Cardinals were dominated by their rival Nov. 30 in Lexington to finish the year 7-5.

Louisville placed second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record and awaits a bowl game despite a losing to Kentucky to end the regular season for the second straight year. Louisville showed plenty of improved from a 2-10 campaign last season, but struggled to contain Kentucky’s rushing attack.

The Wildcats finished with 517 yards rushing yards as quarterback Lynn Bowden rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns. The Cardinals were held scoreless in the second half.

“One game doesn’t define us for this season,” Satterfield said. “We have had a very solid year. I think we have grown a lot from the time we got here in January to right now, but I told them also, when you go through tough times, go through adversity like this, you have to learn from it.”

Cardinal Dez Fitzpatrick doesn’t think Louisville’s loss to its rival dampens the team’s accomplishments this season.

“To be able to do what we’ve done, from last year’s team to this year’s team, it doesn’t take anything away from us,” Fitzpatrick said. “Obviously, we wanted to beat the in-state school, that’s what we’re looking forward to most, but didn’t get it done. We’re not going to look back onto it too much. We’re going to get our corrections and look forward to bowl week.”