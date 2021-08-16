Cort Dennison, Nick Okeke Talk Louisville Fall Camp

(Photo of Nick Okeke: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is progressing rapidly for the Louisville football program, as they already entering the second and final week of the preseason.

Following their seventh day of practice on Monday, co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison and outside linebacker Nick Okeke took time to meet with the media. They discussed the versatility of the OLB room, the battle at both the CARD and DOG positions, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Outside Linebackers Coach Cort Dennison

(On how the outside linebackers have looked through the first week of fall camp)

The thing that sticks out about my position right now is quality of depth. I've got guys who have a lot of experience in my position, and not just guys that are starters right now. Some of our twos and threes have played a lot of quality football for us as well. Right now with that first group, Yasir (Abdullah) and Jack (Fagot), they've done an outstanding job. I think Jack's transition from free safety, to where he's at right now at the CARD position, has gone extremely smooth. He's got great awareness, especially in coverage. One thing he lacked in experience was setting edges in pass rush, and he's really taken that to heart this offseason, and worked on his development - both fundamentals and techniques - with the pass rush and setting edges. Jack's done an outstanding job, and he's continued to gain weight as well. Then, Marvin Dallas, you look at him, and he's one of the most athletic people on the field. He's got the length, he's got the versatility, he's got the size, he can run with anyone. I think that the more he continues to grow, football IQ wise and just the mental aspect of the game. It's gonna be hard to keep him off the field, because he is so athletic and he's done a great job so far this camp.

At the DOG position right now. I would put those two out on the field. I trust Yasir and Nick just as much as anybody. Yasir's had an outstanding offseason. Leadership-that was the one thing. Yasir's always been really good on the field. I challenged him this offseason to take that take that next step off the field. Being more vocal, being the leader of the room, being the guy that speaks up, because he's normally a soft spoken kid. He's taken that to heart, and he's done an outstanding job. Earned a red shirt this offseason, which shows is one of the leaders of the football team. Then on the field, Yasir can do anything. He's great against the run, he's great against the pass, he's one of the best pass rushers I've ever been around. He's 235 pounds runs a 4.5 40. Athletically, he's got it. Then Nick, he's one of the most versatile players on our whole defense. Nick can play three different positions. He can play CARD, he can play DOG, and he can play inside linebacker. To have a person like that with Nick, who doesn't miss a beat whatever position he plays, he's got an outstanding football IQ. His pass rush, we challenged him to get better in the pass rush department, and he's done a great job with that so far this summer and fall. I'm happy with my group so far.



(On how dangerous the defense can be with both Yasir Abdullah and Nick Okeke on the field)

Obviously, looking at defense and schematics, and things you can do, it creates a whole bunch more versatility. You've got two guys who are capable of being legit pass rushers coming off the edge. They're both athletic enough to play in open space, so you can drop them in coverage, and they both have outstanding football IQs. If they line up at different places, and they're not going to freeze when they see a different formation. They're both experienced, and nothing gets to them. You can create a lot of different mismatches when you got players that are that big, that good of length, and run that well, and are that smart. It's definitely something that we're going to use to our advantage this year.



(On if both Abdullah and Okeke have a chance to be on the field at the same time)

Yeah, you'll see both those guys on the field at the same time. There's multiple packages that we can do with both of them. Nick is such a good football player, that you got to find a role for him somewhere. You got to there's a CARD position, there's a DOG position, and there's an inside linebacker position. He's too good to keep off the field, he's too smart to keep off the field. Nick's one of the leaders of our football team. As far as us as a staff, we need to find a role for him. So yes, there will be different things we do with both of them on the field.



(On how Yasir Abdullah has fared over the offseason)

Yasir's looked outstanding. From a physical standpoint, he's got all the tools. He can run with anyone, he's great in the run game on edges, he uses length, his fundamentals and technique have been outstanding. In the coverage game, he can, he can do anything. He can cover a back, cover a tight end, he can even cover wide outs. He can run that well. As far as his football IQ, it's grown tremendously in the last three years that we've been here. I challenged him to be a better leader, and more vocal leader, and he's stepped up to that challenge. I also challenged him to work on his conditioning, and he's done that as well. He's always out running, running after practice, doing extra on days that we're off. He's grown up tremendously. If you look at Yasir, you can tell he's on a mission. That's exactly what we want from him, as far as a defense in a football team.



(On how converted safety Jack Fagot can help the team at the CARD position)

I just think Jack's more comfortable the closer he gets to the ball. He's an outstanding athlete. Jack runs a 4.4 all day. He's got great physical measurables, as far as vertical jump, broad jump, he's great in the weight room. I think he's got such a good football IQ. The closer he gets to the ball, he becomes more comfortable. He's comfortable playing out in open space, he obviously did that the free safety position, but we asked our CARDs to do that as well. As far as coverage wise, he's got a great understanding of route concepts and route recognition, which gives him an advantage, and that comes from the safety position seeing things. Because he's strong, because he understands leverage a lot like Rodjay (Burns) did, I don't worry about him, as far as setting edges or getting after the quarterback, using his speed to pass rush. He just never did it. That doesn't mean he can't do it, because he can, he just had never done it before. It's been an awesome transition for him. He's really stepped up to the plate. His football IQ is off the charts. He still has a position flexibility to go back and play safety, if need be. Jack Fagot, he's one of the best kids I've ever coached. He truly is a pleasure to coach, because he's such a great person, and he cares so much. He's the ultimate team player. I'm expecting outstanding things this year from Jack.

Outside Linebacker Nick Okeke

(On they versatility with him and Abdullah in camp)

It's been a lot of learning. We're trying to find multiple ways where we can both be on the field, making plays off the edge, and in the box. There's been a lot of different things we've been doing, trying to get things moved around.



(On his main focus in the offseason)

I focused on everything in the offseason. I want to get bigger, faster, stronger, always. Then my mental focus, just knowing coming into the season, I'm going to be able to play multiple positions. Just being able to hone in on just focusing on everything I need to know, so that I don't miss any beats, because they need me a lot everywhere. I'm trying to know everything.



(On how much him and Yasir push each other)

It's a battle every day. We really try to push each other, like with working out in the weight room, off the field, just hold each other accountable. That's the biggest thing. He knows the goals that I want, we talk all the time. He knows the goals that I have for myself, I know the goals he has for himself. We kind of push each other towards that, use each other as motivation.



(On how much more pass rush the OLBs are able to generate compared to last season)

I think we'll be able to generate a lot of pass rush this year. Out D-line has made a big stride, and I think they're getting a lot of penetration. It's making it a whole lot easier for us on the outside, so I feel I will be getting to the quarterback a lot this year.



(On the adjustment to playing three different LB positions)

Well, I'm going through it right now, so I'm not-like today, I went I went at inside linebacker. Today was the first day going inside. The adjustment is still new to me, but actually it's not hard, because I've been focusing a lot on my playbook. Just trying to make sure that I know what's going on, and what time it's gonna come. But it's been it's been a good adjustment for me.



(On how he would judge the defense as a whole)

Confidence. Swagger. Just a lot of confidence going around. Throughout these practices, we've been making a lot of plays. When we make plays, it makes you feel a certain way, and I feel that everybody's in this zone. They feel like they can execute to a very high level. The confidence is big right now.



(On how fun it is to learn different positions)

It definitely is very fun. Just knowing that the opportunity to make plays is going to be presented in various different ways, and there's gonna be a lot of opportunity for me to be on the field. It's definitely exciting, I'm very happy about it.



(On what he's seen from Marvin Dallas and Jack Fagot)

I'm seeing a whole lot from Jack Fagot. He's doing a great job. He's really stepping into his role, and he made a whole bunch of plays in the scrimmage on Saturday, as well as Marvin. Marvin, he's got crazy athletic ability. I tell him all the time, you can do just about anything you want to when you're out there. With time I feel like it's gonna be a really tight race with them at that position.



(On how many reps he will see at ILB)

It's just the way the rotation at inside linebacker works. In the game, if I'm not going outside linebacker, then inside linebacker. If they need me, I'll be available. I feel like if I'm not on the outside, I'll probably be in the inside.

(On the difference in Marvin Dallas since January)

His football IQ is definitely raised. He set a standard for himself in the playbook and in the film room. He's put in the extra hours, and I can definitely tell on the field that he's knowing what he's doing, and making sure that he's on top of all this his pass coverages and his pass rush.

