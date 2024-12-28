Old Dominion Transfer DL Denzel Lowry Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a few quiet days in the transfer portal for the Louisville football program, but on Saturday, they struck again.
Denzel Lowry, a multi-year starter at defensive tackle for Old Dominion, announced that he has committed to play his final year of eligibility with the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-1, 280-pound nose tackle has started in every one of the Monarchs' last 25 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, earning All-Sun Belt honorable mentions in both years. This season, he compiled 51 total tackles (12 solo), three for loss, and 1.5 sacks. The year before, Lowry finished with 46 tackles (37 solo), five for loss, 3.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2021, the Virginia Beach, Va. native became a regular fixture of ODU's defense line starting in 2022. Over the course of 38 total games and 27 starts, Lowry has amassed 136 tackles (31 solo), 13 for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
Louisville has now landed 15 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 16 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Denzel Lowry: Peter Casey - Imagn Images)
