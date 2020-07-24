Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville CB/S Commit Derrick Edwards III

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American has announced their watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players, and Louisville cornerback/safety commit Derrick Edwards III was among the 1,000 candidates named.

Here is their full evaluation of Edwards:

Prospect: CB Derrick Edwards
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
Committed to: Louisville

Frame: He’s slightly undersized but is compact with room to grow on the college level.

Athleticism: There’s a level of smoothness to his game. He’s got great ball skills and is smooth in his pedal. He’s going to likely have to play in the slot based off his frame, and he’s got the play strength to do so if asked.

Instincts: He’s got eyes in the back of his head as a zone corner. He just knows where wide receivers are working with his eyes locked on the quarterback. What he lacks in top end speed, he makes up for in anticipation.

Polish: He plays with great patience in man to man situations and there’s little to no grabbing so he should play penalty free football on the college level. He is a well-rounded defensive back with positional versatility as well.

Bottom Line: Whether he’s in the slot or playing traditional corner, Edwards is likely best left in zone coverage based off the instincts and balls skills. This is a prospect you want to have the freedom to roam and make plays.

Related - SI All-American watch list: 13 Louisville Cardinals commits named

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Cards Named to 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List

Quarterback Micale Cunningham, running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell all earn recognition for Louisville Football.

Matthew McGavic

Report: ACC May Implement 10 + 1 Schedule & Push Back Start of Season

The Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing implementing a "10 + 1" scheduling model for the 2020 season and pushing back the start date, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's current schedule awaits possible changes

ACC could decide to limit teams to conference-only schedules for 2020 season

samdraut

Louisville Easing Back Into Men's Basketball Activities

Players participate in first week of coach-led instruction per NCAA rules

samdraut

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville S Commit Benjamin Perry

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville safety commit Benjamin Perry

Matthew McGavic

Hassan Hall named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Junior running back and kick returner named to award list for versatile players

samdraut

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville S Commit Bralyn Oliver

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville safety commit Bralyn Oliver

Matthew McGavic

Opening Day 2020: 14 Cardinals make Major League Baseball's 60-Man Player Pools

Major League Baseball has finally returned for an abbreviated 2020 season, and plenty of former Louisville Baseball players have been named to the 60-man player pools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 OL Yousef Mugharbil

The four-star prospect from North Carolina includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville players "buying in" to COVID-19 Precautions & Procedures

COVID-19 forced the University of Louisville's administration to put in place a plethora of protocols & guidelines upon student-athletes' return to campus, and the football program has had no trouble adhering to them.

Matthew McGavic