Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 ATH Dink Jackson

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top ten for Class of 2021 athlete Dink Jackson, he announced Tuesday.

Previously a Florida commit, the Cardinals are up against a who's who of blue blood college football programs, as well as a couple rivals. Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Tennessee, USC, Ole Miss, South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky are the also in the running to land the 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect.

A four-star prospect and multi-position player for Eau Galle HS in Melbourne, Jackson is the No. 16 athlete in the Class of 2021, the No. 38 prospect in the state of Florida, and just barely outside the 247Sports Composite's Top 250 at No. 260.

While he plays a few different spots on the gridiron, he's primarily carved himself into an edge rushing outside linebacker/strong safety hybrid, although he has also made a name for himself blocking punt son special teams. 

The first thing you notice about him is his acceleration and his closing speed. When on the line, his above average agility & block shedding helps combined with his pure speed allows him to blow up plays before they even have a chance to happen. When sitting in zone coverage, he is able to make quick reads and close in on defenders, making sure they don't get more than a few yards down field.

Louisville currently boasts six commitments for the Class of 2021:

