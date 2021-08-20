Derek Nicholson, Yasir Abdullah Talk Fall Camp

(Photo of Derek Nicholson: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is progressing rapidly for the Louisville football program, as they already close to the end of the second and final week of the preseason.

Following their tenth day of practice on Friday, inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson and outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah took time to meet with the media. They discussed the play of CJ Avery & Monty Montgomery, the position battles behind them, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Inside Linebackers Coach Derek Nicholson

(On how fall camp has been so far, especially with the guys behind CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery)

It's been real good, camp's been going well. The guys have progressed. A couple of them started off slow, but have come on lately, making a lot of plays. Very pleased with the progress, some of those younger guys are making, particularly Dorian Jones, KJ Cloyd has done a really good job lately. Jaylin Alderman has been impressive since the beginning of camp, he's started to get more consistent. TJ Quinn and Jackson (Hamilton)'s done some good things, but they have to continue to learn and grow, and that will come through experience. Then Nick Okeke, he's a guy that we cross train at DOG and MIKE. This week, he's been playing mostly MIKE linebacker, and he's done really, really well. I think we built great depth with Nick being able to play MIKE as well. Dorian Jones is coming along, and then some of the younger guys are starting to flash and make plays, and then becoming more consistent. That's the trick, being able to execute at a high level. No matter what team you're on when you're on a football field, you're a first teamer. They've done a good job thus far.



(On what Monty Montgomery needs to show him that he's ready for a larger role)

Oh he's ready. He's become consistent, he's a leader, he knows what all levels of the field is doing now. Last year, there was times where he'll make a big play, and then he'll freestyle, or he'll may be out of gap or out of position. You don't see those things no more. He's very consistent, he's starting to execute at a high level, and then when it's time for him to make a play, there's one thing about him, one of his strengths: he makes plays. He's going to have a large role in his defense, he'll be hard to take off the football field. We're asking him to do a multitude of different things, and he's embraced that role, and he's done an extremely good job in his role in camp. I'm looking forward to watching him play. We've been practicing quite a bit now, so I'm excited to get a chance to actually watch him play against somebody else. Monty has done a heck of a job so far this camp and this offseason.



(On the upside of having Monty Montgomery on the field more often)

One thing about Monty, what he made lacking in size and length, he makes up for with explosion. He's athletic, he's fast, but he's very instinctive. It may look like that, but he's just playing with elite awareness, and he and he knows exactly where he's supposed to be positioned on the football field in order to affect the game. That's one of his strengths, that's one thing he's really good at. Instincts to play the linebacker position is something that you really can't coach, but you got to nurture it, and you got to mold it, and you got to use it in a way where he can affect the game and be a playmaker, while at the same time executing at a high level and doing his job, and knowing how to balance the two. That's the biggest transition in playing football at this level. Once you get it, you got it. Even when you go to the next level play in the National Football League, it's "How do I just play ball at the same time while doing my job?" When you could balance that act, and you're not really thinking about it, and you just play with instincts, and you're executing within the concept of the defense, that's the trick. When you get that down, it becomes really, really fun to not only play defense, but to play linebacker. He's done a good job in juggling that, and he's finally got it. I'm excited to watch him play, and watch CJ and Monty go on that field together. The one thing about them, their strengths balance each other. CJ is really intelligent, his biggest strength is his brain. He's a smart, cerebral football player. Monty is very instinctive and athletic. They balance each other real well, and I don't think you're gonna see any better duo in this conference than CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery. Like I said, I'm excited to watch them play. I think we're developing some really good depth behind them, those guys are getting more confidence each and every day. They've had a good camp thus far.



(On how CJ Avery has he looked over the course of fall camp, and how much different he looks from the end of last season both on and off the field)

CJ is awesome. It's a pleasure to coach him. He is an extension of the coaching staff, and myself, on that football field. He's a true leader, he's a true captain. His game has gotten so much better from when I first got here to now, and that's a testament of the hard work he's put in. He's very detailed, he's a film junkie, he's always around, he's always in the building working on his craft, working on his game. So is Monty, and a bunch of the guys are like that. He's a quarterback on defense, and you got to be that. You got to know what all 10 other guys on defense are doing. Not only your position, you got to master everything, and you got to understand the weaknesses of a particular call, and you got to understand what you're getting. He's an extension of our coaching staff, of myself when he's out there on that football field. Like I said, his biggest strength is his football intelligence. He's utilizing that to put himself in an advantageous position to affect the game, to make plays, to do his job. Last year, towards the end of the year in the last three or four games, he was battling through injuries. He had a bad wheel on him. He was fighting tooth and nail just to even run around on that football field. He was in pain, but you wouldn't know it because he's a tough kid. He's had a great offseason, he's gotten a lot better. I keep saying it, but it's the truth, I can't wait to watch them play. It's a pleasure coaching them each and every day, all of them, all of them. But a guy like CJ, it's a pleasure coaching. You look forward to coaching young men like CJ Avery each and every day, that's for sure.



(On the linebackers behind CJ Avery and Monty Montgomery)

One thing about football, as in life, is "what have you done for me lately?" Some people like to pencil in 'these are the guys', I don't really like to do that, because you never know. There is a gap with Monty and CJ and everybody else. Behind those two, they're fighting tooth and nail. Jaylin Alderman, he's been a guy that came on like crazy. He's been getting first team reps recently, that caused KJ Cloyd to up his game. Now when you bring Nick OKeke over to get some reps to play, and he's out there performing at a high level, executing and doing his job, it makes everybody's game go up. That's what competition does, it brings out the best in you. One thing in our room that I have the pleasure to have right now, I got a lot of competition. It can change. One day, Nick could be the MIKE, the next day could be Jaylin, the next day it could be KJ. I think Dorian Jones has done a really, really good job. He's starting to solidify himself maybe at that WILL spot behind Monty. But, like I said, the one thing about competition is the best guy. So a guy like CJ Avery can play both MIKE and WILL, he's able to cross train, and he's done that before. He knows he's got to execute and play at a certain level to be that next guy, because now I can able to mix and match different lineups based off who's the best next guy, and not necessarily MIKE or WILL.



(On if he like's the defense's overall swagger)

Oh I like a lot. They're starting to play fast, they're confident in what they're doing, very concise and clear in their communication - that was one of our emphasis on today - and they're starting to make plays. The trick is doing your job and making plays, making all the plays you're supposed to make, and playing hard. When you play hard, you're always around the football, good things happen. When you know exactly what you're doing, and you know exactly what you're getting for the opposing team, that's when you start to create confusion and chaos for the other side, and that's when you start to get turnovers and take the ball away. We've done that the last few days, we've got our hands on quite a few balls - not only defensively, but at the linebacker position as well. I'm very, very pleased thus far, I think we got a chance to be pretty good, but it's all talk. We gotta go out there and perform and do it. Right now, everybody's saying the same thing. Everybody's gonna win the ACC, everybody's gonna be the best this and best that, but that's all lip service. At the end of the day, when the season's over, we'll count those chips up in December, and see where we're at. But I'm very excited and very optimistic, and I must say one more time, I can't wait to watch this defense, and this in this group play. I'm looking forward to that, I really am. We just got to keep chopping on wood, get better each and every day, continue to be meticulous and detail. We do that, good things should happen if we continue to get 1 percent better each and every day, and we will.

Outside Linebacker Yasir Abdullah

(On his experience so far through fall camp)

This camp, I'm more much of a leader now to the younger guys and to the guys had been here for a minute. That's why I've just been working on being the leader. My pass rush has been up there, just been working on little things, my take off, hands, all that. But most of the part, just being a leader. They all look up to me.



(On what he has worked on this offseason to improve on his pass rush)

Like I said earlier, my hands, my take off is improved since the last two years. I've been working had through the offseason with my trainer back home in Miami. Just been working on my take off and my speed rush.



(On the transition to becoming a more vocal leader)

It wasn't easy, because I'm not I'm not that much of a talker. It's basically my senior year, and I'm the old guy in the room, so everybody looks up to me, so I got to take that role as a leader.



(On having alumni, like Michael Bush and Jamon Brown, come back to visit practice)

It just gives us more energy in practice, just to show what we got to the older guys, to the NFL guys. We just love to see the old vets and alumni come out there to support us.



(On Nick Okeke's progression)

Him being so versatile, he's gonna give them more stock in the league when you get drafted. Just playing with him when he plays inside linebackers is fun. Me and him have got a strong connection. Once he sees something, I see something. Once I see something, you see something. Works out like that.



(On Jack Fagot and Marvin Dallas' progress)

Jack, he came from safety, and he learned it real quick. He's like a field general on the field. He knows everything, everybody's spots, he knows my own responsibility, he knows the inside's responsibility, he knows corner, everything. He can be a coach after football, for real. Marvin, he's still got a little to learn, but he's a great athlete. He can do flips, back flips, you name it. He pick the ball off with one hand. That's my dog, that's my best friend



(On how much improvement the front seven had made in getting after the quarterback)

We just want it more. We heard all the talk, media and all that. People don't give us our respect as a front seven, or as a defense as a whole. We just took that to heart, and we just got to show what we got to people.



(On seeing Ramon Puryear earn a scholarship)

Man, it's amazing. It made my day. Ramon's been working hard since he got here. Congrats to him, and I know his family's gonna be real proud of him.



