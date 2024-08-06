Louisville RB Donald Chaney Jr. Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football running back Donald Chaney Jr. was named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday. The award is presented annually to the top running back in college football.
Chaney joined Louisville this offseason as a transfer from Miami, and was an integral part to UM's running back by committee approach to the 2023 season. The 5-foot-10, 210 pound back saw action in 11 of the Hurricanes' 12 games with a pair of starts, rushing for 478 yards and two touchdowns on 94 attempts. He finished third on the team in rushing yards, but was only 101 yards behind the leader, Mark Fletcher Jr.
The Homestead, Fla. native burst burst onto the scenes as a true freshman for the Canes in 2020. That season, he rushed for 322 yards and three scores on 68 attempts, while also hauling in 11 receptions for 143 yards. However, he suffered a torn ACL just two games into the 2021 season, then was limited to one game in 2022 after suffering a separate lower body injury in fall camp.
Ten semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be named in early November, and three finalists will be voted on later that month. The winner of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced on Dec. 12, 2024 during the Home Depot College Football Awards.
(Photo of Donald Chaney Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)
