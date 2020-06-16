Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Frederick Eaford

Matthew McGavic

The recruiting momentum that has been generated int he Sunshine State continues to roll on for Scott Satterfield & Co., as the University of Louisville football program has made the top five for three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Frederick Eaford, he announced Monday.

Mostly southern schools are in the mix for the Deerfield Beach product, as LSU, Georgia, Miami, Indiana, Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic also made the cut alongside Louisville.

A five-foot-eleven, 160 pound prospect, Eaford is the No. 93 player in the football-rich state of Florida, the No. 103 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 643 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

With a frame like his, you would think he would be more suited for the slot. But in his time at Deerfield Beach HS, he has operated mainly as a wideout and used his breakaway speed and footwork to gain separation from his defender. He is also decent at catching jump balls in either one-on-one battles or on overthrows.

The Cards currently have twelve verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Johnson Doesn't Regret Returning to Campus for Voluntary Workouts

One of the first players to return to campus, Louisville CB Anthony Johnson has no reservations about choosing to come back for voluntary workouts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer

The four-star prospect from Virginia is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Anthony Johnson engaging Louisville community with positive ideals

Defensive back leads a player-led protest in downtown Louisville

samdraut

Malea Williams joins Louisville's 2020 recruiting class

Forward from Scott County High School is Louisville's fifth and final player in 2020 recruiting class

samdraut

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 15, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Seattle Mariners sign Justin Lavey to Free Agent Deal

Lavey is the second Louisville Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Arizona Diamondbacks sign Danny Oriente to Free Agent Deal

Oriente is the first Louisville Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

ULAA approves fiscal budget for 2020-21

Approved budget for upcoming fiscal year is a 15% reduction in operating expenditures compared to the 2019-20

samdraut

Football season ticket renewals increasing in recent weeks

Vince Tyra is hopeful Louisville can surpass 30,000 season ticket renewals for 2020 season

samdraut

Looking Ahead: Cards who could be selected in 2021 MLB Draft

Three Louisville Baseball players heard their names called during this year's MLB Draft. Next year's draft could see a whole lot more.

Matthew McGavic