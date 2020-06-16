Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Frederick Eaford

The recruiting momentum that has been generated int he Sunshine State continues to roll on for Scott Satterfield & Co., as the University of Louisville football program has made the top five for three-star Class of 2021 wide receiver Frederick Eaford, he announced Monday.

Mostly southern schools are in the mix for the Deerfield Beach product, as LSU, Georgia, Miami, Indiana, Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic also made the cut alongside Louisville.

A five-foot-eleven, 160 pound prospect, Eaford is the No. 93 player in the football-rich state of Florida, the No. 103 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, and the No. 643 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

With a frame like his, you would think he would be more suited for the slot. But in his time at Deerfield Beach HS, he has operated mainly as a wideout and used his breakaway speed and footwork to gain separation from his defender. He is also decent at catching jump balls in either one-on-one battles or on overthrows.

The Cards currently have twelve verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

