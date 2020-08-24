SI.com
Louisville Report
Offensive Execution & Effort Stand Out in Second Scrimmage

MatthewMcGavic

The University of Louisville football program recently held their second scrimmage of the preseason to cap off the third week of practice, and they continued to utilize every aspect of their depth chart.

When the Cards held scrimmage No. 1 at the end of fall camp, many newcomers were allowed the opportunity to step up in the nearly three hours at Cardinal Stadium. Players such as Maxwell Award candidates QB Micale Cunningham, RB Javian Hawkins & WR Tutu Atwell were among those who saw limited reps.

It was the same song and dance last Friday, as Louisville continued to move guys around on the gridiron and alter their lineups, giving many players who are further down the depth chart an opportunity to run with the ones.

But according to offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford, there was one very noticeable difference on his side of the line of scrimmage between scrimmage one & two: the execution and the effort.

"The thing that I think they really separated themselves from the the way that they played from the first scrimmage to this last scrimmage was taking pride in the execution," Ledford said in a teleconference following practice on Monday.

The second year Louisville play-caller says that from what he's seen out his guys so far in practice, they do a tremendous job in their alignments & assignments from before the ball is snapped all the way to when the whistle is blown.

Ledford is proud of the fact that the players continuously respond to the coaches' calls to maintain a high level of effort, as well as their ability to keep each other accountable.

"We talk about effort so much and just want the guys to play hard. I think our guys - they show up and they do that," he said. "They know when they make a mistake and they hold themselves accountable."

As far as who stood out the most to him in the second scrimmage, Ledford points out multiple guys at nearly every offensive position. Running back Aidan Robbins, offensive tackle Renato Brown and wide receivers Braden Smith & Jordan Watkins came to mind, but he notes that many more are performing just as well.

'Several of those guys are doing a really good job, and we're really, really pleased with it," he said.

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Tuesday at 4:00pm EST, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

