Watch: Steve Ellis, Louisville CBs Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program is now full speed ahead.
The Cardinals are now over a week into their preseason practice period in advance of the 2024 season, with five practices in the books. The start of the 2024 season is fast approaching, with kickoff against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium just 23 days away.
"Another day of training camp, really excited about today," cornerback coach Steve Ellis said. "The guys are doing a really good job going out for our second week. ... Guys are working hard, it's a competitive fall camp, it's hot. It's a good spirited practice, and that's the way fall camp should look.
Cornerback is one of the strongest position on Louisville's roster heading into year two of the Jeff Brohm era. They return an All-American candidate in Quincy Riley, and brought in impact transfers Corey Thornton, Tahveon Nicholson and Tayon Holloway.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Monday, Ellis, Quincy Riley, Corey Thornton, Tayon Holloway and Tahveon Nicholson took time to meet with the media. Below are the videos from their press conference:
Cornerbacks Coach Steve Ellis
Cornerbacks Quincy Riley and Corey Thornton
Cornerbacks Tayon Holloway and Tahveon Nicholson
(Photo of Steve Ellis: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)
