Watch: Steve Ellis, Louisville CBs Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Preparation for year three of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is in full swing.
The Cardinals kicked off their third fall camp under Brohm earlier this week, with two practices already under their belts. The start of the 2025 season is fast approaching, with kickoff against Eastern Kentucky just 29 days away.
Over on the defensive side of the ball, no position has more questions marks than cornerback. The majority of the player here are either transfers, or younger players taking on a bigger role. That being said, the position has been giving good reps in the early goings of fall camp, and have been eager to show fans what they can achieve in 2025.
"I think it's a competitive room, cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis said.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Friday, Ellis, plus cornerbacks Jabari Mack and Rodney Johnson Jr. took time to meet with the media. They discussed the position group as a whole, how the position has messed together, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Cornerbacks Coach Steve Ellis
Cornerbacks Jabari Mack and Rodney Johnson Jr.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Steve Ellis: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky