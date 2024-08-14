Watch: Ron English, Louisville Safeties Talk Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program is close to wrapping up.
The Cardinals are into the third week their preseason practice period in advance of the 2024 season, with 12 practices completed. The start of the 2024 season is less than three weeks away, with kickoff against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium just 17 days away.
"We put a lot of defense (plays) in, like, a lot of defense," defensive coordinator Ron English said. "Guys are still not playing as fast as they're gonna play, but we'll start toning it down and game planning and all that stuff (soon). But we do have a lot of good players."
The Cardinals had a fantastic defensive outing in year one of the Jeff Brohm era. They had the No. 21 total defense and No. 33 scoring defense, had the top-ranked red zone defense, the tenth-ranked third down defense and the No. 9 rushing defense.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Wednesday, Owens plus safeties Tamarion McDonald and M.J. Griffin took time to meet with the media. They discussed the depth of the defense, lessons drawn from last year, newcomers adjusting to the system, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Ron English
Safety Tamarion McDonald
Safety M.J. Griffin
(Photo of Ron English: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)
