Louisville Lands Commitment from '25 EDGE Eric Hazzard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured yet another commitment out in the Class of 2025.
Franklin (Tenn.) Fred J. Page defensive end Eric Hazzard announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville primarily over Memphis and Arkansas State, and also held offers from Liberty, Western Kentucky, and others.
Hazzard is now the sixth Class of 2025 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last two-and-half weeks. Following a pair of decommitments from the Cards over the last week, he's now the 11th commitment in the class overall.
Hazzard was originally offered by Louisville back in late March, and is coming off of an official visit to campus this past weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher ranks as high as the No. 37 recruit in the state of Tennessee by Rivals, and comes in as the No. 1,304 prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
Hazzard might not have a super prolific recruiting profile, but he had incredibly efficient junior campaign at Page. In 13 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged a whopping 23.0 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, as well as 70 total tackles, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble. Hazzard helped Page go 13-2, and he was a semifinalist for the Division I, Class 5-A Mr. Football.
(Photo of Eric Hazzard via Williamson County Schools)
